KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
OS Kano 35 Clinkers
Stade General Cargo
SSI Glorious Clinkers
Kota Naluri Container Ship
Adamas I Tanker
NS Stella Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
LE Mans Express
Amagi Galaxy
Glorgos Dracopoulos
Chemroad Sirius
Hyundai Tacoma
Neelambari
Diyala
Ocean Success
Glen Canyon
M.T Shalamar
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Dalian Express 25-01-2022
Tarlan 25-01-2022
Pegasus 01 25-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Talassa 25-01-2022D/L Container
Osaka 25-01-2022 D/L Container
Clemens Schulte 26-01-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Colombo 26-01-2022 D/L Container
MSC Emily II 26-01-2022 D/L Container
IDM Doodle 26-01-2022 L/8500 Soda ash
Daedalus Leader 26-01-2022 D/2040 Vhicle
Kota Padang 26-01-2022 L/9300 Cement
African Baza 26-01-2022 D/6618 General Cargo
Scarbe 26-01-2022 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 143,087 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 67,142 Metric Tons of export cargo and 75,945 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 38,371 50,631 89,002
Bulk Cargo ------- 225 225
Clinkers ------- 8,530 8,530
Dap 7,479 ------ 7,479
Mill Scale -------- 5,6455,645
Rice ------- 2,1112,111
Wheat 12,529 ------12,529
Yellow Soya Bean 6,176 ------ 6,176
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,390 ------ 11,390