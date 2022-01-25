KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

OS Kano 35 Clinkers

Stade General Cargo

SSI Glorious Clinkers

Kota Naluri Container Ship

Adamas I Tanker

NS Stella Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

LE Mans Express

Amagi Galaxy

Glorgos Dracopoulos

Chemroad Sirius

Hyundai Tacoma

Neelambari

Diyala

Ocean Success

Glen Canyon

M.T Shalamar

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Dalian Express 25-01-2022

Tarlan 25-01-2022

Pegasus 01 25-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Talassa 25-01-2022D/L Container

Osaka 25-01-2022 D/L Container

Clemens Schulte 26-01-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Colombo 26-01-2022 D/L Container

MSC Emily II 26-01-2022 D/L Container

IDM Doodle 26-01-2022 L/8500 Soda ash

Daedalus Leader 26-01-2022 D/2040 Vhicle

Kota Padang 26-01-2022 L/9300 Cement

African Baza 26-01-2022 D/6618 General Cargo

Scarbe 26-01-2022 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 143,087 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 67,142 Metric Tons of export cargo and 75,945 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 38,371 50,631 89,002

Bulk Cargo ------- 225 225

Clinkers ------- 8,530 8,530

Dap 7,479 ------ 7,479

Mill Scale -------- 5,6455,645

Rice ------- 2,1112,111

Wheat 12,529 ------12,529

Yellow Soya Bean 6,176 ------ 6,176

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,390 ------ 11,390