KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Northern Guard Container Ship

Prague Express Container Ship

Dubai Knight Clinkers

Jolly Quarzo Container Ship

BAO Tong 1 Fertilizer

Raysut Tanker

Calais Trader Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Kota Nailam

Scarabe

Pan Daisy

Xin Shanghai

PK Phoenix

Sino Rust

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

IDM Doodle 02-02-2022

YM Express 02-02-2022

Xin Rul Hai 02-02-2022

Sovereign 02-02-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

CT Frontier 02-02-2022 D/6000 Chemical

AS Clementina 02-02-2022 D/L Container

Hake 02-02-2022 D/27500 DAP

STO Camellia 03-02-2022 D/3000 Chemical

Sourthern Xantis 03-02-2022 D/2766 Chemical

OOCL Norfolk 03-02-2022 D/L Container

MSC Malin 03-02-2022 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 03-02-2022 D/l Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,798 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 50,971 Metric Tons of export cargo and 112,827 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 38,373 39,953 78,326

Bulk Cargo 10,227 200 10,427

Clinkers ------- 9,626 9,626

Rice------- 1,192 1,192

Wheat 16,030 ------ 16,030

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 48,197 ------ 49,197