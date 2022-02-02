KPT Shipping Movements Report
February 02, 2022
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Northern Guard Container Ship
Prague Express Container Ship
Dubai Knight Clinkers
Jolly Quarzo Container Ship
BAO Tong 1 Fertilizer
Raysut Tanker
Calais Trader Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Kota Nailam
Scarabe
Pan Daisy
Xin Shanghai
PK Phoenix
Sino Rust
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
IDM Doodle 02-02-2022
YM Express 02-02-2022
Xin Rul Hai 02-02-2022
Sovereign 02-02-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
CT Frontier 02-02-2022 D/6000 Chemical
AS Clementina 02-02-2022 D/L Container
Hake 02-02-2022 D/27500 DAP
STO Camellia 03-02-2022 D/3000 Chemical
Sourthern Xantis 03-02-2022 D/2766 Chemical
OOCL Norfolk 03-02-2022 D/L Container
MSC Malin 03-02-2022 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 03-02-2022 D/l Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,798 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 50,971 Metric Tons of export cargo and 112,827 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 38,373 39,953 78,326
Bulk Cargo 10,227 200 10,427
Clinkers ------- 9,626 9,626
Rice------- 1,192 1,192
Wheat 16,030 ------ 16,030
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 48,197 ------ 49,197