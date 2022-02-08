UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 04:13 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Sky IIContainer Ship

Elegant Cement

M.T ShalamarTanker

Johnny TravellerTanker

Northern DexterityContainer Ship

Oceana SunGeneral Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

BISON EXPRESS

OBE HEART

SOUTHERN WOLF

MARAM

BW YARRA

EVER DAINTY

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

MSC Sky II08-02-2022

OEL Kedarnath09-02-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Diamond Express08-02-2022 L/25000 Naphtha

Bahri Tulip08-02-2022D/10500 Jet Oil

Jal Laxmi08-02-2022D/3500 Chemical

UAFL Dubai08-02-2022D/L Container

Encore08-02-2022L/16800 Mill Scale

Gemini Confidence08-02-2022D/57750 Wheat

Goodwyn Island08-02-2022L/40000 Barite Lumps

EVA Bergan09-02-2022D/4000 Lube Oil

M.

T Lahore09-02-2022D/73000 Crude Oil

BAY Spirit09-02-2022L/2000 Ethanol

Ever Ursula09-02-2022D/L Container

MSC Malin09-02-2022D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 137,319 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,197 Metric Tons of export cargo and 100,122 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 74,333 33,242 107,575

Cement ------ 1,836 1,836

Rice ------ 919 919

Yellow Soya Bean 5,289 ------ 5,289

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 20,500 1,200 21,700

More Stories From Business

>