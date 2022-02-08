KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 04:13 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Sky IIContainer Ship
Elegant Cement
M.T ShalamarTanker
Johnny TravellerTanker
Northern DexterityContainer Ship
Oceana SunGeneral Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
BISON EXPRESS
OBE HEART
SOUTHERN WOLF
MARAM
BW YARRA
EVER DAINTY
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
MSC Sky II08-02-2022
OEL Kedarnath09-02-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Diamond Express08-02-2022 L/25000 Naphtha
Bahri Tulip08-02-2022D/10500 Jet Oil
Jal Laxmi08-02-2022D/3500 Chemical
UAFL Dubai08-02-2022D/L Container
Encore08-02-2022L/16800 Mill Scale
Gemini Confidence08-02-2022D/57750 Wheat
Goodwyn Island08-02-2022L/40000 Barite Lumps
EVA Bergan09-02-2022D/4000 Lube Oil
M.
T Lahore09-02-2022D/73000 Crude Oil
BAY Spirit09-02-2022L/2000 Ethanol
Ever Ursula09-02-2022D/L Container
MSC Malin09-02-2022D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 137,319 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,197 Metric Tons of export cargo and 100,122 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 74,333 33,242 107,575
Cement ------ 1,836 1,836
Rice ------ 919 919
Yellow Soya Bean 5,289 ------ 5,289
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 20,500 1,200 21,700