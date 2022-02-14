KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Eridanus Leader car Carrier

Northern Dedication Container Ship

Leader Tanker

Hyundai Privilege Container Ship

BAY Spirit Tanker

Chem Guard Tanker

AS Alva Container Ship

APL Oregon Container Ship

Cosoc Roterdam Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

YM Excellence Container Ship

Stolt ALM Tanker

ONE Henry Hudson Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Goodwyn Island

CUL Huizhou

Caribbean 1

Oceana SUN

Hyundai Privilege

Eridanus Leader

AL Shaffiah

BAY Spirit

Northern Dedication

MOL Genesis

Chem Guard

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Jwala 14-02-2022

Leader 14-02-2022

APL Oregon 14-02-2022

Ever Ursula 14-02-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

S-Trooper 14-02-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil

TS Singapore 14-02-2022 D/L Container

Merry Star 14-02-2022 D/L Container

Atlantic Pioneer 14-02-2022 D/L Container

Long Beach Trader 14-02-2022 D/L Container

APL Antwerp 15-02-2022 D/L Container

XIN Wu Han 15-02-2022 D/L Container

Kota Naked 15-02-2022 D/L Container

Hai Phuong Glory 15-02-2022 L/5000 Rice

Prime ACE 15-02-2022 D/437 Package

Seagull 15-02-2022 D/56195 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 281,693 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 68,083 Metric Tons of export cargo and 213,610 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 123,525 65,373 188,898

Bulk Cargo 3,477 ------ 3,477

Rice ----- 710 710

Wheat 20,530 ------ 20,530

Yellow Soya Bean 9,979 ------ 9,979

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 56,099 2,000 58,099