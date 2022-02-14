KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 05:11 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Eridanus Leader car Carrier
Northern Dedication Container Ship
Leader Tanker
Hyundai Privilege Container Ship
BAY Spirit Tanker
Chem Guard Tanker
AS Alva Container Ship
APL Oregon Container Ship
Cosoc Roterdam Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
YM Excellence Container Ship
Stolt ALM Tanker
ONE Henry Hudson Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Goodwyn Island
CUL Huizhou
Caribbean 1
Oceana SUN
Hyundai Privilege
Eridanus Leader
AL Shaffiah
BAY Spirit
Northern Dedication
MOL Genesis
Chem Guard
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Jwala 14-02-2022
Leader 14-02-2022
APL Oregon 14-02-2022
Ever Ursula 14-02-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
S-Trooper 14-02-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil
TS Singapore 14-02-2022 D/L Container
Merry Star 14-02-2022 D/L Container
Atlantic Pioneer 14-02-2022 D/L Container
Long Beach Trader 14-02-2022 D/L Container
APL Antwerp 15-02-2022 D/L Container
XIN Wu Han 15-02-2022 D/L Container
Kota Naked 15-02-2022 D/L Container
Hai Phuong Glory 15-02-2022 L/5000 Rice
Prime ACE 15-02-2022 D/437 Package
Seagull 15-02-2022 D/56195 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 281,693 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 68,083 Metric Tons of export cargo and 213,610 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 123,525 65,373 188,898
Bulk Cargo 3,477 ------ 3,477
Rice ----- 710 710
Wheat 20,530 ------ 20,530
Yellow Soya Bean 9,979 ------ 9,979
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 56,099 2,000 58,099