KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 04:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Oriental Viola Tanker
TS SingaporeContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
As Alva
Jwala
Ever Ursula
Leader
APL Oregon
One Henry Hudson
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Quetta16-02-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
APL Antwerp 15-02-2022 D/L Container
Kota Naked 15-02-2022 D/L Container
OEL Kedarnath 15-02-2022 D/L Container
Long Beach Trader 15-02-2022 D/L Container
XIN Wu Han 16-02-2022 D/L Container
Seagull 16-02-2022 D/56195 Wheat
Hai Phuong Glory 16-02-2022 L/5000 Rice
NACC Vega 16-02-2022 L/7150 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 176,960 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,156 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,804 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 49,025 50,136 99,161
Bulk Cargo ----- 402 402
Rice ----- 218 218
Wheat 8,179 ------ 8,179
Yellow Soya Bean 6,842 ------ 6,842
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 56,758 5,400 62,158