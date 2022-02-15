KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Oriental Viola Tanker

TS SingaporeContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

As Alva

Jwala

Ever Ursula

Leader

APL Oregon

One Henry Hudson

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Quetta16-02-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

APL Antwerp 15-02-2022 D/L Container

Kota Naked 15-02-2022 D/L Container

OEL Kedarnath 15-02-2022 D/L Container

Long Beach Trader 15-02-2022 D/L Container

XIN Wu Han 16-02-2022 D/L Container

Seagull 16-02-2022 D/56195 Wheat

Hai Phuong Glory 16-02-2022 L/5000 Rice

NACC Vega 16-02-2022 L/7150 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 176,960 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,156 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,804 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 49,025 50,136 99,161

Bulk Cargo ----- 402 402

Rice ----- 218 218

Wheat 8,179 ------ 8,179

Yellow Soya Bean 6,842 ------ 6,842

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 56,758 5,400 62,158