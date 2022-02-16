KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 03:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Prime ACECAR Carrier
M.T Karachi Tanker
Arman 10 Rice
APL Antwerp Container Ship
Atlantic Pioneer Container Ship
Long Beach Trader Container Ship
Merry Star Container Ship
Amoy Dream Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
YM Excellence
Prime ACE
Cosco Rotterdam
M.T Quetta
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
APL Antwerp16-02-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Kota Naked 16-02-2022 D/L Container
XIN Wu Han 16-02-2022 D/L Container
Kyoto Exopress 16-02-2022 D/L Container
Nacc Vega 16-02-2022 D/L Container
Teera Bhum 16-02-2022 D/L Container
MOL Generosity 16-02-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 128,528 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,397 Metric Tons of export cargo and 94,131 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 39,846 27,317 67,163
Bulk Cargo 1,131 180 1,311
Wheat 5,758 ------ 5,758
Yellow Soya Bean 5,870 ------ 5,870
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 41,526 6,900 18,426