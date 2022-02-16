UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Prime ACECAR Carrier

M.T Karachi Tanker

Arman 10 Rice

APL Antwerp Container Ship

Atlantic Pioneer Container Ship

Long Beach Trader Container Ship

Merry Star Container Ship

Amoy Dream Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

YM Excellence

Prime ACE

Cosco Rotterdam

M.T Quetta

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

APL Antwerp16-02-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Kota Naked 16-02-2022 D/L Container

XIN Wu Han 16-02-2022 D/L Container

Kyoto Exopress 16-02-2022 D/L Container

Nacc Vega 16-02-2022 D/L Container

Teera Bhum 16-02-2022 D/L Container

MOL Generosity 16-02-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 128,528 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,397 Metric Tons of export cargo and 94,131 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 39,846 27,317 67,163

Bulk Cargo 1,131 180 1,311

Wheat 5,758 ------ 5,758

Yellow Soya Bean 5,870 ------ 5,870

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 41,526 6,900 18,426

