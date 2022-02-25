KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hyundai Bangkok Container
TarlanContainer
Kota NaluriContainer
Grace Clinkers
Tiger IntegrityTanker
Uacc Ibn Al HaithamTanker
Oriental JasmineTanker
Tsingtao ExpressContainer Ship
SSL BrahmaputraContainer Ship
Independent SpiritContainer Ship
Heilan RisingGeneral Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Wind s
Star Ploeg
Msc Eyra
Xin Yan Tian
Kota Padang
Kota Naluri
Alcyone I
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Oriental Jasmine 25-02-2022
Hyundai Bangkok 25-02-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Magic Victoria 25-02-2022 D/16156 Mogas
KMTC Mundra 25-02-2022 D/L Container
SM Manali 25-02-2022 D/L Container
Diyala 25-02-2022 D/L Container
Songa Leopard 25-02-2022 D/L Container
Barbarica 26-02-2022 D/4500 Chemical
M.
T Karachi 26-02-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil
Bow Clipper 26-02-2022 D/3500 Chemical
As Clementina 26-02-2022 D/L Container
Wan Hai 512 26-02-2022 D/L Container
Hilda 26-02-2022 L/2000 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 240,570 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 89,927 Metric Tons of export cargo and 150,643 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 80,487 31,477 111,964
Bulk Cargo ------ 396 396
Clinkers ------ 50,144 50,144
Bulk Cement ------ 6,100 6,100
Rice ------ 1,810 1,810
Urea 3,501 ----- 3,501
Wheat 6,226 ----- 6,226
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 60,429 ----- 60,429