KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Bangkok Container

TarlanContainer

Kota NaluriContainer

Grace Clinkers

Tiger IntegrityTanker

Uacc Ibn Al HaithamTanker

Oriental JasmineTanker

Tsingtao ExpressContainer Ship

SSL BrahmaputraContainer Ship

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

Heilan RisingGeneral Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Wind s

Star Ploeg

Msc Eyra

Xin Yan Tian

Kota Padang

Kota Naluri

Alcyone I

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Oriental Jasmine 25-02-2022

Hyundai Bangkok 25-02-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Magic Victoria 25-02-2022 D/16156 Mogas

KMTC Mundra 25-02-2022 D/L Container

SM Manali 25-02-2022 D/L Container

Diyala 25-02-2022 D/L Container

Songa Leopard 25-02-2022 D/L Container

Barbarica 26-02-2022 D/4500 Chemical

M.

T Karachi 26-02-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil

Bow Clipper 26-02-2022 D/3500 Chemical

As Clementina 26-02-2022 D/L Container

Wan Hai 512 26-02-2022 D/L Container

Hilda 26-02-2022 L/2000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 240,570 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 89,927 Metric Tons of export cargo and 150,643 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 80,487 31,477 111,964

Bulk Cargo ------ 396 396

Clinkers ------ 50,144 50,144

Bulk Cement ------ 6,100 6,100

Rice ------ 1,810 1,810

Urea 3,501 ----- 3,501

Wheat 6,226 ----- 6,226

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 60,429 ----- 60,429

