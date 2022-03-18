KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Shanghai Container Ship

Jolly CristalloContainer Ship

Clemens Schulte Container Ship

M.T QuettaTanker

Leader Tanker

Maersk Bering Tanker

Jabal Alis General Cargo

As Clementina Container Ship

Al ShaffiahTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Ital Usodimare

Peridot

Kota Nekad

Teera Bhum

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Hilda 18-03-2022

Opec Victroy 18-03-2022

Bos Lina 18-03-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Jo ask 18-03-2022 D/20000 Soya Bean Oil

Delfine 18-03-2022 L/2500 Base Oil

Mol Genesis 18-03-2022 D/L Container

Hai Tun Zuo 19-03-2022 L/20500 Naphtha

Mohar 19-03-2022 D/21250 Cement

IYO 19-03-2022 D/2038 Steel Coils

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 177,563 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,926 Metric Tons of export cargo and 100,637 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 68,781 63,977 132,758

Bulk Cargo ------ 1,201 1,201

Bulk Cement ------ 3,006 3,006

Rice ------ 442 442

Soya Bean Seeds 1,005 ------- 1,005

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 30,851 8,300 39,151