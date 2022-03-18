KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 05:04 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Shanghai Container Ship
Jolly CristalloContainer Ship
Clemens Schulte Container Ship
M.T QuettaTanker
Leader Tanker
Maersk Bering Tanker
Jabal Alis General Cargo
As Clementina Container Ship
Al ShaffiahTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Ital Usodimare
Peridot
Kota Nekad
Teera Bhum
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Hilda 18-03-2022
Opec Victroy 18-03-2022
Bos Lina 18-03-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Jo ask 18-03-2022 D/20000 Soya Bean Oil
Delfine 18-03-2022 L/2500 Base Oil
Mol Genesis 18-03-2022 D/L Container
Hai Tun Zuo 19-03-2022 L/20500 Naphtha
Mohar 19-03-2022 D/21250 Cement
IYO 19-03-2022 D/2038 Steel Coils
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 177,563 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,926 Metric Tons of export cargo and 100,637 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 68,781 63,977 132,758
Bulk Cargo ------ 1,201 1,201
Bulk Cement ------ 3,006 3,006
Rice ------ 442 442
Soya Bean Seeds 1,005 ------- 1,005
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 30,851 8,300 39,151