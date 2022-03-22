KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 04:49 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
New CourageGeneral Cargo
OOCL NorfolkContainer Ship
Kota NaluriContainer Ship
Mohar Cement
Ginga HawkTanker
Uafl Dubai Container Ship
Cosco ThalandContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Dalian Express
New Courage
Prince 4
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Kota Naluri 22-03-2022
Ginga Hawk 22-03-2022
Al Shaffiah 22-03-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Merry Star 22-03-2022 D/ Container
Ever Ursula 22-03-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Tacoma 22-03-2022 D/L Container
Msc Lana 23-03-2022 D/L Container
Kota Padang 23-03-2022 L/9375 Cement
Idc Peari 23-03-2022 L/45000 Talc Powder
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 119,414 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,111 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,303 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 52,369 23,043 75,412
Bulk Cargo 4,725 562 5,287
Cement ------ 886 886
Loose Bulk Cement ------ 7,040 7,040
Soya Bean Seeds 6,665 ------- 6,665
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 9,544 14,580 24,124