KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 04:49 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

New CourageGeneral Cargo

OOCL NorfolkContainer Ship

Kota NaluriContainer Ship

Mohar Cement

Ginga HawkTanker

Uafl Dubai Container Ship

Cosco ThalandContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Dalian Express

New Courage

Prince 4

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Kota Naluri 22-03-2022

Ginga Hawk 22-03-2022

Al Shaffiah 22-03-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Merry Star 22-03-2022 D/ Container

Ever Ursula 22-03-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Tacoma 22-03-2022 D/L Container

Msc Lana 23-03-2022 D/L Container

Kota Padang 23-03-2022 L/9375 Cement

Idc Peari 23-03-2022 L/45000 Talc Powder

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 119,414 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,111 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,303 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 52,369 23,043 75,412

Bulk Cargo 4,725 562 5,287

Cement ------ 886 886

Loose Bulk Cement ------ 7,040 7,040

Soya Bean Seeds 6,665 ------- 6,665

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 9,544 14,580 24,124

