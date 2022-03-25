KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Mol GenerosityContainer Ship

M.T KarachiTanker

Oocl UangzhouContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Hyundai Tacoma

Mac Lana

Oriental Freesia

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Northern Dexterity 25-03-2022

Kota Padang 25-03-2022

New Fairy 25-03-2022

Mol Generosity 26-03-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Celsius Naples 25-03-2022 D/ Container

Jahan Brothers II 25-03-2022 L/56500 Clinkers

Idc Pearl 25-03-2022 L/47000 Talc Powder

Xin Wu Han 26-03-2022 D/L Container

Northern Dedication 26-03-2022 D/L Container

Oel Kedarnth 26-03-2022 D/L Container

Jwala 26-03-2022 L/2550 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 135,941 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,279 Metric Tons of export cargo and 74,662 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 47,255 22,994 70,249

Bulk Cargo ------ 410 410

Cement ------ 6,815 6,815

Mill Scale------ 13,162 13,162

Rice------ 598 598

Soya Bean Seeds 4,207 ------ 4,207

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,200 17,300 40,500