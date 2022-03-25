KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Mol GenerosityContainer Ship
M.T KarachiTanker
Oocl UangzhouContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Hyundai Tacoma
Mac Lana
Oriental Freesia
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Northern Dexterity 25-03-2022
Kota Padang 25-03-2022
New Fairy 25-03-2022
Mol Generosity 26-03-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Celsius Naples 25-03-2022 D/ Container
Jahan Brothers II 25-03-2022 L/56500 Clinkers
Idc Pearl 25-03-2022 L/47000 Talc Powder
Xin Wu Han 26-03-2022 D/L Container
Northern Dedication 26-03-2022 D/L Container
Oel Kedarnth 26-03-2022 D/L Container
Jwala 26-03-2022 L/2550 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 135,941 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,279 Metric Tons of export cargo and 74,662 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 47,255 22,994 70,249
Bulk Cargo ------ 410 410
Cement ------ 6,815 6,815
Mill Scale------ 13,162 13,162
Rice------ 598 598
Soya Bean Seeds 4,207 ------ 4,207
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,200 17,300 40,500