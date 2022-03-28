KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 05:39 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Jahan Brother Clinker
OEL Kedarnath Container Ship
Thorswind Container Ship
Xin Wu Han Container Ship
Berlin ExpressContainer Ship
Spring 3Tanker
Diyala Container Ship
Zijing Song General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Karachi
Ever Ursula
Stolt Island
Northern Dedication
Thorswind
Celsius Naples
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Spring 3 28-03-2022
Arman 10 28-03-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
M.T Quetta 28-03-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
TS Mumbai 28-03-2022 D/L Container
Kota Nilam 28-03-2022 D/L Container
SL Tweety 28-03-2022 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 28-03-2022 D/L Container
Hilda 28-03-2022 D/2000 Rice
Dover Highway 28-03-2022 D/398 Vehicle
Universal Bangkok 29/03/2022 D/39153 Steel Coils
MSC Malin 29/03/2022 D/L Container
APL Oregon 29/03/2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Oakland29/03/2022 D/L Container
AAL Dalian 29/03/2022 D/9310 Steel & G.
Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 22,040 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 97,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 124,437 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 111,624 56,148 167,772
Bulk Cargo ------ 755 755
Clinkers ------ 17,200 17,200
Soya Bean Seeds 5,349 ------ 5,349
Talc Powder ----- 20,500 20,500
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 7,464 3,000 10,464