KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Jahan Brother Clinker

OEL Kedarnath Container Ship

Thorswind Container Ship

Xin Wu Han Container Ship

Berlin ExpressContainer Ship

Spring 3Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

Zijing Song General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Karachi

Ever Ursula

Stolt Island

Northern Dedication

Thorswind

Celsius Naples

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Spring 3 28-03-2022

Arman 10 28-03-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

M.T Quetta 28-03-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

TS Mumbai 28-03-2022 D/L Container

Kota Nilam 28-03-2022 D/L Container

SL Tweety 28-03-2022 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 28-03-2022 D/L Container

Hilda 28-03-2022 D/2000 Rice

Dover Highway 28-03-2022 D/398 Vehicle

Universal Bangkok 29/03/2022 D/39153 Steel Coils

MSC Malin 29/03/2022 D/L Container

APL Oregon 29/03/2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Oakland29/03/2022 D/L Container

AAL Dalian 29/03/2022 D/9310 Steel & G.

Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 22,040 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 97,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 124,437 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 111,624 56,148 167,772

Bulk Cargo ------ 755 755

Clinkers ------ 17,200 17,200

Soya Bean Seeds 5,349 ------ 5,349

Talc Powder ----- 20,500 20,500

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 7,464 3,000 10,464