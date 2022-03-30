UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Malin Container Ship

M.T Oregon Tanker

APL Oregon Container Ship

Aal Dalian General Cargo

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

Loanna Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Dover Highway

Oel Kedarnath

SL Tweety

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

APL Oregon 30-03-2022

Jahan Brother II 30-03-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Hyundai Oaklan 30-03-2022 D/L Container

YM Excellence 30-03-2022 D/L Container

Hilda 30-03-2022 L/2000 Rice

Cattles 31-03-2022 D/2100 Base/Chemical

Queenisland 31-03-2022 D/2834 Cattles

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 233,801 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 78,206 Metric Tons of export cargo and 155,595 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,933 51,156 118,089

Bulk Cargo 20,683 750 21,433

Clinkers ------ 16,900 19,900

Soya Bean Seeds 4,185 ------ 4,185

Talc Powder ----- 9,400 9,400

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 63,794 ----- 63,794

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Dalian Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu s ..

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu spread

13 minutes ago
 Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

13 minutes ago
 Eurozone stocks slide, as Germany slashes growth o ..

Eurozone stocks slide, as Germany slashes growth outlook

13 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy calls on DRC to strengthen governanc ..

Chinese envoy calls on DRC to strengthen governance

14 minutes ago
 Soyuz Capsule With 2 Russian Cosmonauts, 1 US Astr ..

Soyuz Capsule With 2 Russian Cosmonauts, 1 US Astronaut Aboard Lands in Kazakhst ..

14 minutes ago
 Consultations on Yemen Conflict Begin in Saudi Ara ..

Consultations on Yemen Conflict Begin in Saudi Arabia Without Houthis, Yemeni Le ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.