KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Malin Container Ship
M.T Oregon Tanker
APL Oregon Container Ship
Aal Dalian General Cargo
Teera Bhum Container Ship
Independent SpiritContainer Ship
Loanna Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Dover Highway
Oel Kedarnath
SL Tweety
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
APL Oregon 30-03-2022
Jahan Brother II 30-03-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Hyundai Oaklan 30-03-2022 D/L Container
YM Excellence 30-03-2022 D/L Container
Hilda 30-03-2022 L/2000 Rice
Cattles 31-03-2022 D/2100 Base/Chemical
Queenisland 31-03-2022 D/2834 Cattles
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 233,801 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 78,206 Metric Tons of export cargo and 155,595 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 66,933 51,156 118,089
Bulk Cargo 20,683 750 21,433
Clinkers ------ 16,900 19,900
Soya Bean Seeds 4,185 ------ 4,185
Talc Powder ----- 9,400 9,400
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 63,794 ----- 63,794