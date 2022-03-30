KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Malin Container Ship

M.T Oregon Tanker

APL Oregon Container Ship

Aal Dalian General Cargo

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

Loanna Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Dover Highway

Oel Kedarnath

SL Tweety

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

APL Oregon 30-03-2022

Jahan Brother II 30-03-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Hyundai Oaklan 30-03-2022 D/L Container

YM Excellence 30-03-2022 D/L Container

Hilda 30-03-2022 L/2000 Rice

Cattles 31-03-2022 D/2100 Base/Chemical

Queenisland 31-03-2022 D/2834 Cattles

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 233,801 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 78,206 Metric Tons of export cargo and 155,595 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,933 51,156 118,089

Bulk Cargo 20,683 750 21,433

Clinkers ------ 16,900 19,900

Soya Bean Seeds 4,185 ------ 4,185

Talc Powder ----- 9,400 9,400

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 63,794 ----- 63,794