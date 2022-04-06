KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Stolt Argon Tanker

Dongli Tanker

Jolly Quarzo Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Vissai VCT 05

Hansa Roternburg

Ocean Crown

Sea Ambition

TS Dubai

Baltic Bridge

EL Tethys

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Sea Ploeg 06-04-2022 D/2600 Chemical

Diamond T 06-04-2022 L/10000 Ethanol

BW Thames 07-04-2022 D/55000 Mogas

M.T Lahore 07-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

M.

T Shalamr 07-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

California Trader 07-04-2022 D/L Container

SSL Brahmaputra 07-04-2022 D/L Container

Hilda 07-04-2022 L/2000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 107,807 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,208 Metric Tons of export cargo and 78,599 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 26,704 26,003 52,707

Bulk Cargo 2,724 500 3,224

Rice ------ 2,375 2,375

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,171 330 49,501