KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Stolt Argon Tanker
Dongli Tanker
Jolly Quarzo Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Vissai VCT 05
Hansa Roternburg
Ocean Crown
Sea Ambition
TS Dubai
Baltic Bridge
EL Tethys
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Sea Ploeg 06-04-2022 D/2600 Chemical
Diamond T 06-04-2022 L/10000 Ethanol
BW Thames 07-04-2022 D/55000 Mogas
M.T Lahore 07-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
M.
T Shalamr 07-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
California Trader 07-04-2022 D/L Container
SSL Brahmaputra 07-04-2022 D/L Container
Hilda 07-04-2022 L/2000 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 107,807 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,208 Metric Tons of export cargo and 78,599 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 26,704 26,003 52,707
Bulk Cargo 2,724 500 3,224
Rice ------ 2,375 2,375
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,171 330 49,501