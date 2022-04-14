KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 03:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Arman 10Rice
Chem Venus Tanker
Xin Hong Kong Container Ship
Teera BhumContainer Ship
FMT EfesTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Northern Dexterity
Nagoya Express
Al Shffiah
BW Thames
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Seamax Westport14-04-2022
Oel Kedarnath14-04-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
X-Press Bardsey 14-04-2022 D/L Container
Gulf Pearl 15-04-2022 D/5400 Mogas
M.T Karachi 15-04-2022 D/7200 Crude Oil
Hyundai Privilege 15-04-2022 D/L Container
Evanthia 15-04-2022 L/3500 Rice
AP Drzic 15-04-2022 D/33112 Steel Oil
Yasa Aysen 15-04-2022 D/22985 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 158,408 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,417 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,991 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 47,161 65,368 112,529
Bulk Cargo ------ 60 60
Corn ------ 2,239 2,239
DAP 3,349 ----- 3,349
Tyre Scrap 110 ----- 110
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 35,371 4,750 40,121