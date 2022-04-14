KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Arman 10Rice

Chem Venus Tanker

Xin Hong Kong Container Ship

Teera BhumContainer Ship

FMT EfesTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Dexterity

Nagoya Express

Al Shffiah

BW Thames

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Seamax Westport14-04-2022

Oel Kedarnath14-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

X-Press Bardsey 14-04-2022 D/L Container

Gulf Pearl 15-04-2022 D/5400 Mogas

M.T Karachi 15-04-2022 D/7200 Crude Oil

Hyundai Privilege 15-04-2022 D/L Container

Evanthia 15-04-2022 L/3500 Rice

AP Drzic 15-04-2022 D/33112 Steel Oil

Yasa Aysen 15-04-2022 D/22985 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 158,408 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,417 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,991 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 47,161 65,368 112,529

Bulk Cargo ------ 60 60

Corn ------ 2,239 2,239

DAP 3,349 ----- 3,349

Tyre Scrap 110 ----- 110

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 35,371 4,750 40,121