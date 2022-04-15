KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Sea Wolf Rice

M.T Quetta Tanker

X-Press BardseyContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Afra Laurel

Teera Bhum

Seamax Westport

Oel Kedarnath

FMT Efes

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Chem Venus 15-04-2022

Oriental Hibiscus 15-04-2022

Xin Hong Kong 15-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Gulf Pearl 15-04-2022 D/54000 Mogas

M.T Karachi 15-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

Osaka 15-04-2022 D/L Container

OOCL Charleston 15-04-2022 D/L Container

Evanthia 15-04-2022 L/3500 Rice

AP Drzic 15-04-2022 D/33112 Steel Oil

Yasa Aysen 15-04-2022 D/22985 General Cargo

APL Antwerp 16-04-2022 D/L Container

Northern Dedication 16-04-2022 D/L Container

One Henry Hudson 16-04-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Privilege 16-04-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,352 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,148 Metric Tons of export cargo and 68,204 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 28,542 60,748 89,290

Bulk Cargo ------ 161 161

Corn ------ 2,850 2,850

DAP 3,207 ----- 3,207

Rice ----- 739 739

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 36,455 9,650 46,105