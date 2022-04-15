KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Sea Wolf Rice
M.T Quetta Tanker
X-Press BardseyContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Afra Laurel
Teera Bhum
Seamax Westport
Oel Kedarnath
FMT Efes
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Chem Venus 15-04-2022
Oriental Hibiscus 15-04-2022
Xin Hong Kong 15-04-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Gulf Pearl 15-04-2022 D/54000 Mogas
M.T Karachi 15-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
Osaka 15-04-2022 D/L Container
OOCL Charleston 15-04-2022 D/L Container
Evanthia 15-04-2022 L/3500 Rice
AP Drzic 15-04-2022 D/33112 Steel Oil
Yasa Aysen 15-04-2022 D/22985 General Cargo
APL Antwerp 16-04-2022 D/L Container
Northern Dedication 16-04-2022 D/L Container
One Henry Hudson 16-04-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Privilege 16-04-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,352 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,148 Metric Tons of export cargo and 68,204 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 28,542 60,748 89,290
Bulk Cargo ------ 161 161
Corn ------ 2,850 2,850
DAP 3,207 ----- 3,207
Rice ----- 739 739
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 36,455 9,650 46,105