KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

One Henru Hudson Container Ship

Hyundai Privilege Container Ship

J.Pioneer Container Ship

Thorswind Container Ship

Northern Dedication Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

SZCZCIN Trader Container Ship

TSS Glory Container Ship

APL AntwerpContainer Ship

MSC Malin Container Ship

Evannthia Rice

Hercules Leader car Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Bardsey

One Henry Hudson

Arman 10

Osaka

Hyundai Privilege

An Hai Ori

Yasa Aysen

J.Pioneer

OOCL Charleston

Thorswind

AP Drzic

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Gulf Pearl 18-04-2022

Northern Dedication 18-04-2022

APL Antwerp 18-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

SC Taipei 18-04-2022 D/3000 Base Oil

Yantian Express 18-04-2022 D/L Container

GFS Pride 18-04-2022 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 18-04-2022 D/L Container

Rudolf Schulte 19-04-2022 L/2000 Chemical L/44500 Ethanol

Concerto 19-04-2022 D/6500 Ethanol

Singapore Bridge 19-04-2022 D/L Container

Xin Yan Tian 19-04-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 309,866 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 79,442 Metric Tons of export cargo and 230,424 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 99,784 77,275 177,059

Bulk Cargo 52,755 660 53,415

Corn ----- 253 253

DAP 9,651 ----9,651

Rice ----- 1,254 1,254

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 68,234 ----- 68,234