KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 02:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
One Henru Hudson Container Ship
Hyundai Privilege Container Ship
J.Pioneer Container Ship
Thorswind Container Ship
Northern Dedication Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
SZCZCIN Trader Container Ship
TSS Glory Container Ship
APL AntwerpContainer Ship
MSC Malin Container Ship
Evannthia Rice
Hercules Leader car Carrier
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Bardsey
One Henry Hudson
Arman 10
Osaka
Hyundai Privilege
An Hai Ori
Yasa Aysen
J.Pioneer
OOCL Charleston
Thorswind
AP Drzic
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Gulf Pearl 18-04-2022
Northern Dedication 18-04-2022
APL Antwerp 18-04-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
SC Taipei 18-04-2022 D/3000 Base Oil
Yantian Express 18-04-2022 D/L Container
GFS Pride 18-04-2022 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 18-04-2022 D/L Container
Rudolf Schulte 19-04-2022 L/2000 Chemical L/44500 Ethanol
Concerto 19-04-2022 D/6500 Ethanol
Singapore Bridge 19-04-2022 D/L Container
Xin Yan Tian 19-04-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 309,866 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 79,442 Metric Tons of export cargo and 230,424 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 99,784 77,275 177,059
Bulk Cargo 52,755 660 53,415
Corn ----- 253 253
DAP 9,651 ----9,651
Rice ----- 1,254 1,254
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 68,234 ----- 68,234