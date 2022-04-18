UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 02:55 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

One Henru Hudson Container Ship

Hyundai Privilege Container Ship

J.Pioneer Container Ship

Thorswind Container Ship

Northern Dedication Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

SZCZCIN Trader Container Ship

TSS Glory Container Ship

APL AntwerpContainer Ship

MSC Malin Container Ship

Evannthia Rice

Hercules Leader car Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Bardsey

One Henry Hudson

Arman 10

Osaka

Hyundai Privilege

An Hai Ori

Yasa Aysen

J.Pioneer

OOCL Charleston

Thorswind

AP Drzic

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Gulf Pearl 18-04-2022

Northern Dedication 18-04-2022

APL Antwerp 18-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

SC Taipei 18-04-2022 D/3000 Base Oil

Yantian Express 18-04-2022 D/L Container

GFS Pride 18-04-2022 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 18-04-2022 D/L Container

Rudolf Schulte 19-04-2022 L/2000 Chemical L/44500 Ethanol

Concerto 19-04-2022 D/6500 Ethanol

Singapore Bridge 19-04-2022 D/L Container

Xin Yan Tian 19-04-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 309,866 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 79,442 Metric Tons of export cargo and 230,424 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 99,784 77,275 177,059

Bulk Cargo 52,755 660 53,415

Corn ----- 253 253

DAP 9,651 ----9,651

Rice ----- 1,254 1,254

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 68,234 ----- 68,234

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Import Car Taipei Karachi Port

Recent Stories

DPO reviews security arrangements

DPO reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Minis ..

Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Ministers - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Consistency in Ukraine's Stance at ..

Kremlin Says No Consistency in Ukraine's Stance at Negotiations

2 minutes ago
 Tanveer Ilyas elected as new AJK PM

Tanveer Ilyas elected as new AJK PM

11 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 73 emergencies

Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 73 emergencies

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.