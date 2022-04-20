UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xinyan Tian Container Ship

OOCL Le Havre Container Ship

Athba Cable Layar

Concerto Tanker

Evamanila Tanker

Kota Megah Container Ship

Sunray Tanker

Yantian Express Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

MSC Malin

TSS Glory

Sea Wolf

GS Pride

Etisalat

SC Taipei

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Evanthia 20-04-2022

Xin Yan Tian 20-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Arctic Flounder 20-04-2022 D/L52500 Mogas

Ital Usodimare 20-04-2022 D/L Container

Sheng Xing Hai 20-04-2022 D/16880 General Cargo

Southern Robin 21-04-2022 D/4500 Chemical

Diyala 21-04-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,679 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,689 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,990 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 74,374 49,574 123,948

Bulk Cargo ------ 70 70

DAP 5,116 ----5,116

Rice ----- 3,045 3,045

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 22,500 ----- 22,500

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Le Havre Karachi Port

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

4 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

15 minutes ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

56 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

1 hour ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

2 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.