KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xinyan Tian Container Ship
OOCL Le Havre Container Ship
Athba Cable Layar
Concerto Tanker
Evamanila Tanker
Kota Megah Container Ship
Sunray Tanker
Yantian Express Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
MSC Malin
TSS Glory
Sea Wolf
GS Pride
Etisalat
SC Taipei
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Evanthia 20-04-2022
Xin Yan Tian 20-04-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Arctic Flounder 20-04-2022 D/L52500 Mogas
Ital Usodimare 20-04-2022 D/L Container
Sheng Xing Hai 20-04-2022 D/16880 General Cargo
Southern Robin 21-04-2022 D/4500 Chemical
Diyala 21-04-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,679 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,689 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,990 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 74,374 49,574 123,948
Bulk Cargo ------ 70 70
DAP 5,116 ----5,116
Rice ----- 3,045 3,045
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 22,500 ----- 22,500