KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xinyan Tian Container Ship

OOCL Le Havre Container Ship

Athba Cable Layar

Concerto Tanker

Evamanila Tanker

Kota Megah Container Ship

Sunray Tanker

Yantian Express Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

MSC Malin

TSS Glory

Sea Wolf

GS Pride

Etisalat

SC Taipei

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Evanthia 20-04-2022

Xin Yan Tian 20-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Arctic Flounder 20-04-2022 D/L52500 Mogas

Ital Usodimare 20-04-2022 D/L Container

Sheng Xing Hai 20-04-2022 D/16880 General Cargo

Southern Robin 21-04-2022 D/4500 Chemical

Diyala 21-04-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,679 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,689 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,990 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 74,374 49,574 123,948

Bulk Cargo ------ 70 70

DAP 5,116 ----5,116

Rice ----- 3,045 3,045

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 22,500 ----- 22,500