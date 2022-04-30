KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Forli General Cargo

Wei He Soya Bean Seed

Sea Ambition Tanker

Pleiades Leader car Carrier

Dalian Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

AL Shaffian

FU Hai

Sheng Xing Hai

Mol Genesis

Kyoto Express

MSC Iris

Gulf Barakah

Amagi Galaxy

PLeiades Leader

M.T. Quetta

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Athba 30-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Global Star 30-04-2022 L/2500 Lube Oil

Xin Shanghai 30-04-2022 D/L Container

CMA CGM Rabelais 30-04-2022 D/L Container

GFS Prestige 30-04-2022 D/L Container

Bay Spirit 01-05-2022 L/ 30000 Ethanol

Northern Dexterity 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Safeen Pioneer 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Talassa 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Emirates Zanzibar 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Oel Kedarnath 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Kmtc Mundra 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Sea Wolf 01-05-2022 L/1800 Rice

M.

T Bolan 01-05-2022 D/42000 Mogas

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 70,180 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 19,876 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,304 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 20,808 6,492 27,300

Bulk Cargo 2,688 1,276 3,964

TALC POWDER ----- 9,1089,108

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 26,808 3,000 29,808