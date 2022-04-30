UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 03:48 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday.

SHIPS BERTHED

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Forli General Cargo

Wei He Soya Bean Seed

Sea Ambition Tanker

Pleiades Leader car Carrier

Dalian Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

AL Shaffian

FU Hai

Sheng Xing Hai

Mol Genesis

Kyoto Express

MSC Iris

Gulf Barakah

Amagi Galaxy

PLeiades Leader

M.T. Quetta

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Athba 30-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Global Star 30-04-2022 L/2500 Lube Oil

Xin Shanghai 30-04-2022 D/L Container

CMA CGM Rabelais 30-04-2022 D/L Container

GFS Prestige 30-04-2022 D/L Container

Bay Spirit 01-05-2022 L/ 30000 Ethanol

Northern Dexterity 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Safeen Pioneer 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Talassa 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Emirates Zanzibar 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Oel Kedarnath 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Kmtc Mundra 01-05-2022 D/L Container

Sea Wolf 01-05-2022 L/1800 Rice

M.

T Bolan 01-05-2022 D/42000 Mogas

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 70,180 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 19,876 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,304 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 20,808 6,492 27,300

Bulk Cargo 2,688 1,276 3,964

TALC POWDER ----- 9,1089,108

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 26,808 3,000 29,808

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Import Car Shanghai Zanzibar Bolan Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Multiple Ukrainian Military Facilities Destroyed O ..

Multiple Ukrainian Military Facilities Destroyed Overnight - Russian Defense Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 UoS announces Eidul Fitr holidays

UoS announces Eidul Fitr holidays

2 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as CM Punjab

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as CM Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,410 new local COVID cas ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,410 new local COVID cases, 1,249 in Shanghai

6 minutes ago
 Candidates get more than total marks in ETEA Test

Candidates get more than total marks in ETEA Test

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.