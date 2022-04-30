KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 03:48 PM
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday.
SHIPS BERTHED
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Forli General Cargo
Wei He Soya Bean Seed
Sea Ambition Tanker
Pleiades Leader car Carrier
Dalian Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
AL Shaffian
FU Hai
Sheng Xing Hai
Mol Genesis
Kyoto Express
MSC Iris
Gulf Barakah
Amagi Galaxy
PLeiades Leader
M.T. Quetta
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Athba 30-04-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Global Star 30-04-2022 L/2500 Lube Oil
Xin Shanghai 30-04-2022 D/L Container
CMA CGM Rabelais 30-04-2022 D/L Container
GFS Prestige 30-04-2022 D/L Container
Bay Spirit 01-05-2022 L/ 30000 Ethanol
Northern Dexterity 01-05-2022 D/L Container
Safeen Pioneer 01-05-2022 D/L Container
Talassa 01-05-2022 D/L Container
Emirates Zanzibar 01-05-2022 D/L Container
Oel Kedarnath 01-05-2022 D/L Container
Kmtc Mundra 01-05-2022 D/L Container
Sea Wolf 01-05-2022 L/1800 Rice
M.
T Bolan 01-05-2022 D/42000 Mogas
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 70,180 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 19,876 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,304 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 20,808 6,492 27,300
Bulk Cargo 2,688 1,276 3,964
TALC POWDER ----- 9,1089,108
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 26,808 3,000 29,808