KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 02:37 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday.
SHIPS BERTHED
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Malin Container Ship
Solar Roma Tanker
Clemens Schulte Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
MSC Iris
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
MSC Iris 07-05-2022
M.T. Lahore 07-05-2022
Independent 07-05-2022
Bamba 07-05-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Al Shaffian 08-05-2022 D/18675 Chemical
Chem Jupiter 07-05-2022 D/7300 Chemical
Kmtc Colombo 07-05-2022 D/L Container
Budapest Express 07-05-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 07-05-2022 D/Container
Jannes 07-05-2022 D/1 General Cargo
Xin Pu Dong 08-05-2022 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesey 08-05-2022 D/L Container
Xin Chang Shu 05-05-2022 D/L Container
Thorswind 08-05-2022 D/L Container
Oocl Norfolk 08-05-2022 D/L Container
Hannah Schulte1 08-05-2022 D/L Container
Cosco Thaland 08-05-2022 D/L Container
Arman 10 08-05-2022 L/1600 Rice
Han Hui 08-05-2022 L/3387 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 153,314 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 32,505 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,809 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 49,564 17,155 66,719
Bulk Cargo 2,019 ----- 2,019
SOYA BEAN SEEDS 1,649 ----- 1,649
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 67,577 15,350 82,927