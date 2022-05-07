KPT shipping movements report

UrduPoint.com

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday.

SHIPS BERTHED

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Malin Container Ship

Solar Roma Tanker

Clemens Schulte Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

MSC Iris

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

MSC Iris 07-05-2022

M.T. Lahore 07-05-2022

Independent 07-05-2022

Bamba 07-05-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Al Shaffian 08-05-2022 D/18675 Chemical

Chem Jupiter 07-05-2022 D/7300 Chemical

Kmtc Colombo 07-05-2022 D/L Container

Budapest Express 07-05-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 07-05-2022 D/Container

Jannes 07-05-2022 D/1 General Cargo

Xin Pu Dong 08-05-2022 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey 08-05-2022 D/L Container

Xin Chang Shu 05-05-2022 D/L Container

Thorswind 08-05-2022 D/L Container

Oocl Norfolk 08-05-2022 D/L Container

Hannah Schulte1 08-05-2022 D/L Container

Cosco Thaland 08-05-2022 D/L Container

Arman 10 08-05-2022 L/1600 Rice

Han Hui 08-05-2022 L/3387 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 153,314 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 32,505 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,809 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 49,564 17,155 66,719

Bulk Cargo 2,019 ----- 2,019

SOYA BEAN SEEDS 1,649 ----- 1,649

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 67,577 15,350 82,927

