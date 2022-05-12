KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Northern Dedication Container Ship

Jolly Cristallo Container Ship

Leo 1 General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Ningbo Express

Teera Bhum

Hannah Schulte

Arkas

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Advantage 12-05-2022

Jolly Sristallo 12-05-2022

Ilia 10 12-05-2022

An Hai Star 12-05-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Shalamar 12-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil

Xin Chang Shu 12-05-2022 D/L Container

MSC Iris 12-05-2022 D/L Container

UAFL Dubai 12-05-2022 D/L Container

Captain Dimitris s 12-05-2022 D/27500 Fertilizer

Heilan Bright 12-05-2022 D/31494 Steel Coils

Tiger Herbei 12-05-2022 D/50000 Clinkers

Elm Galaxy 13-05-2022 D/207 Orthoxylene

OOCL Newyork 13-05-2022 D/L Container

Viking Emerlad 13-05-2022 D/2968 Vehicles

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 138,499 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 13,339 Metric Tons of export cargo and 125,160 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 27,982 8,965 31,947

Bulk Cargo 4,671 850 5,521

Iron 8,500 ----- 8,500

RICE ----- 3,524 3,524

Soya Bean Seeds 3,429 ---- 3,429

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 85,578 ----- 85,578