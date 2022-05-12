KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Northern Dedication Container Ship
Jolly Cristallo Container Ship
Leo 1 General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Ningbo Express
Teera Bhum
Hannah Schulte
Arkas
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Advantage 12-05-2022
Jolly Sristallo 12-05-2022
Ilia 10 12-05-2022
An Hai Star 12-05-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Shalamar 12-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil
Xin Chang Shu 12-05-2022 D/L Container
MSC Iris 12-05-2022 D/L Container
UAFL Dubai 12-05-2022 D/L Container
Captain Dimitris s 12-05-2022 D/27500 Fertilizer
Heilan Bright 12-05-2022 D/31494 Steel Coils
Tiger Herbei 12-05-2022 D/50000 Clinkers
Elm Galaxy 13-05-2022 D/207 Orthoxylene
OOCL Newyork 13-05-2022 D/L Container
Viking Emerlad 13-05-2022 D/2968 Vehicles
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 138,499 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 13,339 Metric Tons of export cargo and 125,160 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 27,982 8,965 31,947
Bulk Cargo 4,671 850 5,521
Iron 8,500 ----- 8,500
RICE ----- 3,524 3,524
Soya Bean Seeds 3,429 ---- 3,429
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 85,578 ----- 85,578