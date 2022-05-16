UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 04:31 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Viking Emerald car Carrier

Captain Dimitris S Fertilizer

ELM Galaxy Tanker

Hanyu Camellia Tanker

TSS Glory Container Ship

La Boheme Tanker

E.R Sweden Container Ship

Sofia Tanker

AS Clementina Container Ship

Meltemi Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Kavita

Cleatocean Apollon

Xin Chang Shu

Heilan Bright

ELM Galaxy

M.T Shalamar

Viking Emerald

Baltic SKY 1

Ualf Dubai

TSS Glory

Hanyu Camellia

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

AS Clementina 16-05-2022

E.R Sweden 16-05-2022

Tiger Hebei 16-05-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Lahore 16-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil

Wide Hotel 16-05-2022 D/L Container

MSC Malin 16-05-2022 D/L Container

SSL Brahmaputra 17-05-2022 D/L Container

KMTC Delhi 17-05-2022 D/L Container

Ever Ursula 17-05-2022 D/L Container

Oel Kedarnath 17-05-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 303,950 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 127,983 Metric Tons of export cargo and 175,967 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 60,311 78,206 138,517

Bulk Cargo 29,376 22 29,398

Clinkers ------ 29,621 29,621

DAP 8,534 ----- 8,534

Iron 800 ----- 800

RICE ----- 2,589 2,589

Soya Bean Seeds 9,817 ---- 9,817

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 67,129 17,545 84,674

