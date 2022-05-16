KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 04:31 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Captain Dimitris S Fertilizer
ELM Galaxy Tanker
Hanyu Camellia Tanker
TSS Glory Container Ship
La Boheme Tanker
E.R Sweden Container Ship
Sofia Tanker
AS Clementina Container Ship
Meltemi Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Kavita
Cleatocean Apollon
Xin Chang Shu
Heilan Bright
ELM Galaxy
M.T Shalamar
Viking Emerald
Baltic SKY 1
Ualf Dubai
TSS Glory
Hanyu Camellia
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
AS Clementina 16-05-2022
E.R Sweden 16-05-2022
Tiger Hebei 16-05-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Lahore 16-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil
Wide Hotel 16-05-2022 D/L Container
MSC Malin 16-05-2022 D/L Container
SSL Brahmaputra 17-05-2022 D/L Container
KMTC Delhi 17-05-2022 D/L Container
Ever Ursula 17-05-2022 D/L Container
Oel Kedarnath 17-05-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 303,950 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 127,983 Metric Tons of export cargo and 175,967 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 60,311 78,206 138,517
Bulk Cargo 29,376 22 29,398
Clinkers ------ 29,621 29,621
DAP 8,534 ----- 8,534
Iron 800 ----- 800
RICE ----- 2,589 2,589
Soya Bean Seeds 9,817 ---- 9,817
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 67,129 17,545 84,674