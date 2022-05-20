KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Tarlan Container Ship

YM Saturn Tanker

Precious Ace car Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

OEL Kedarnath

Captain Dimitris

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

MSC Malin 20-05-2022

Tarlan 20-05-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Wana Bhum 20-05-2022 D/L Container

Contship Fox 20-05-2022 D/L Container

Kalixenos 20-05-2022 D/7075 General Cargo

Osaka Express 21-05-2022 D/L Container

Oriental Tulip 21-05-2022 L/9500 Ethanol

Celeius Mexico 21-05-2022 D/4500 Chemical

Maersk Borneo 21-05-2022 L/27000 Molases

Toro 21-05-2022 L/21000 Molases

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,507 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,110 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,397 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 29,314 7,445 36,759

Bulk Cargo ------ 224 224

Soya Bean Seeds 3,945 ---- 3,945

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,050 ---- 11,050