KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Tarlan Container Ship
YM Saturn Tanker
Precious Ace car Carrier
SHIPS SAILED:
OEL Kedarnath
Captain Dimitris
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
MSC Malin 20-05-2022
Tarlan 20-05-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Wana Bhum 20-05-2022 D/L Container
Contship Fox 20-05-2022 D/L Container
Kalixenos 20-05-2022 D/7075 General Cargo
Osaka Express 21-05-2022 D/L Container
Oriental Tulip 21-05-2022 L/9500 Ethanol
Celeius Mexico 21-05-2022 D/4500 Chemical
Maersk Borneo 21-05-2022 L/27000 Molases
Toro 21-05-2022 L/21000 Molases
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,507 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,110 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,397 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 29,314 7,445 36,759
Bulk Cargo ------ 224 224
Soya Bean Seeds 3,945 ---- 3,945
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,050 ---- 11,050