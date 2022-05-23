KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Oriental Tulip Tanker
Toro Tanker
Celsius Mexico Tanker
X-Press Bardsey Container Ship
Teera Bhum Container Ship
Nave Estella Tanker
Osaka Express Container Ship
APL Oregon Container Ship
Gulf Barakah Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
TBC Praise Fertilizer
SHIPS SAILED:
Contship Fox
Ever Ursula
Kalixenos
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
X-Press Bardsey 23-05-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Berlin Express 23-05-2022 D/L Container
Northern Dexterity 23-05-2022 D/L Container
TS Mumbai 23-05-2022 D/L Container
YI Chun 15 23-05-2022 D/47488 General Cargo
Encore 23-05-2022 L/16800 Iron Ore
Elgiznur Cebi 23-05-2022 D/1083 General Cargo
Effie 23-05-2022 D/33369 General Cargo
Rebecca Schulte 24-05-2022 L/2000 Chemical
Independent Spirit 24-05-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Tacoma 24-05-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,871 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 58,020 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,851 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 64,468 32,545 97,013
Bulk Cargo 7,075 275 7,350
Soya Bean Seeds 1,485 ---- 1,485
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,823 25,200 37,023