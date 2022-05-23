UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published May 23, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Oriental Tulip Tanker

Toro Tanker

Celsius Mexico Tanker

X-Press Bardsey Container Ship

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Nave Estella Tanker

Osaka Express Container Ship

APL Oregon Container Ship

Gulf Barakah Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

TBC Praise Fertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

Contship Fox

Ever Ursula

Kalixenos

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

X-Press Bardsey 23-05-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Berlin Express 23-05-2022 D/L Container

Northern Dexterity 23-05-2022 D/L Container

TS Mumbai 23-05-2022 D/L Container

YI Chun 15 23-05-2022 D/47488 General Cargo

Encore 23-05-2022 L/16800 Iron Ore

Elgiznur Cebi 23-05-2022 D/1083 General Cargo

Effie 23-05-2022 D/33369 General Cargo

Rebecca Schulte 24-05-2022 L/2000 Chemical

Independent Spirit 24-05-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Tacoma 24-05-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,871 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 58,020 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,851 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 64,468 32,545 97,013

Bulk Cargo 7,075 275 7,350

Soya Bean Seeds 1,485 ---- 1,485

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,823 25,200 37,023

