KPT Shipping Movements Report

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Nefell Soya Bean Seeds

Ken Star Soya Bean Seeds

Al ShaffiahTanker

ReginaTanker

CeruleanGeneral Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

TS Mumbai

Yi Chang 15

Maersk Borneo

Independent Spirit

TBC Praise

Furano Galaxy

Wadi Bani Khalid

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Qutta 27-05-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

M.T Karachi 27-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil

Noel 27-05-2022 L/7000 Chemical

Diyala 27-05-2022 D/L Container

Mumbai 27-05-2022 L/10500 Cement

Victory Light 28-05-2022 D/4000 Chemical

Evridiki 28-05-2022 D/33264 Mogas

Prague Express 28-05-2022 D/L Container

Thorswind 28-05-2022 D/L Container

TS Dubai28-05-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan28-05-2022 D/L Container

Sea Wolf 28-05-2022 L/1500 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 108,913 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 28,457 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,456 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 21,713 21,807 43,520

Bulk Cargo 9,099 320 9,419

DAP 1,955 --- 1,955

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 47,689 6,330 54,019

