KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Nefell Soya Bean Seeds
Ken Star Soya Bean Seeds
Al ShaffiahTanker
ReginaTanker
CeruleanGeneral Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
TS Mumbai
Yi Chang 15
Maersk Borneo
Independent Spirit
TBC Praise
Furano Galaxy
Wadi Bani Khalid
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Qutta 27-05-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
M.T Karachi 27-05-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil
Noel 27-05-2022 L/7000 Chemical
Diyala 27-05-2022 D/L Container
Mumbai 27-05-2022 L/10500 Cement
Victory Light 28-05-2022 D/4000 Chemical
Evridiki 28-05-2022 D/33264 Mogas
Prague Express 28-05-2022 D/L Container
Thorswind 28-05-2022 D/L Container
TS Dubai28-05-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan28-05-2022 D/L Container
Sea Wolf 28-05-2022 L/1500 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 108,913 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 28,457 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,456 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 21,713 21,807 43,520
Bulk Cargo 9,099 320 9,419
DAP 1,955 --- 1,955
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 47,689 6,330 54,019