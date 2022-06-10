KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
EF Emma Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
Dolphin 21 Rice
Cnc Dream Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Singapore Bridge
Long Tan 239
Spica Harmony
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Arist Archos 10-06-2022
Fanaria 10-06-2022
Mu Mian Song 10-06-2022
YM Express 10-06-2022
Independent 11-06-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Ardmore Sea Lifter 10-06-2022 L/10000 Naphtha
Summer 7 10-06-2022 D/2500 Chemical
Spruce 2 10-06-2022 D/55000 Mogas
At 27 10-06-2022 D/26000 Rock Phosphate
Fairhem Kiso 11-06-2022 L/18000 Ethanol
M.
T Shalamr 11-06-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil
Cosco Antwerp 11-06-2022 D/L Container
Swan 11-06-2022 L/9500 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 130,975 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,446 Metric Tons of export cargo and 88,529 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 45,432 36,176 81,608
Bulk Cargo ----- 252 252
Flour 2,886 ---- 2,886
Mill Scale ------- 5,510 5,510
Rice ------- 508 508
Soya Bean Seeds10,800 ------ 10,800
Oil & Liquid Cargo29,411 ------ 29,411