KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

EF Emma Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Dolphin 21 Rice

Cnc Dream Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Singapore Bridge

Long Tan 239

Spica Harmony

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Arist Archos 10-06-2022

Fanaria 10-06-2022

Mu Mian Song 10-06-2022

YM Express 10-06-2022

Independent 11-06-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Ardmore Sea Lifter 10-06-2022 L/10000 Naphtha

Summer 7 10-06-2022 D/2500 Chemical

Spruce 2 10-06-2022 D/55000 Mogas

At 27 10-06-2022 D/26000 Rock Phosphate

Fairhem Kiso 11-06-2022 L/18000 Ethanol

M.

T Shalamr 11-06-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil

Cosco Antwerp 11-06-2022 D/L Container

Swan 11-06-2022 L/9500 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 130,975 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,446 Metric Tons of export cargo and 88,529 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 45,432 36,176 81,608

Bulk Cargo ----- 252 252

Flour 2,886 ---- 2,886

Mill Scale ------- 5,510 5,510

Rice ------- 508 508

Soya Bean Seeds10,800 ------ 10,800

Oil & Liquid Cargo29,411 ------ 29,411

