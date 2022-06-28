UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Thorswind Container Ship

X-Press Anglesey Container Ship

M.T Lahore Tanker

An Hai Vincent Fertilizer

Kara Sea Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

Oocl New York Container Ship

Valentine Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

GC Sapphire

M.T Karachi

PVT Sunrise

V Rich

Thorswind

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

AMI 28-06-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Lady Serenity 28-06-2022 D/35000 Mogas

Sliver Joan 28-06-2022 D/L10000 Palm Oil

Jewel Shinas 28-06-2022 D/27500 Dap

Western Highway 28-06-2022 D/144 Vehicle

Pioneer Harmony 28-06-2022 L/14000 Corn

Chemtrans Aegens 29/06/2022 D/60000 Mogas

Kmtc Colombo 28/06/2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 28/06/2022 D/27500 Dap

Chipolbrok Galaxy 29/06/2022 D/1835 General Cargo

Hyundai Busan 30/06/2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 126,191 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,779 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,412 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 59,983 18,969 78,952

Bulk Cargo 2,539 330 2,869

Barite lumps ------ 10,550 10,550

Clinkers ------ 9,000 9,000

Dap 2,312 ----- 2,312

Oil & Liquid Cargo 19,578 2,930 22,508

