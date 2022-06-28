KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Thorswind Container Ship
X-Press Anglesey Container Ship
M.T Lahore Tanker
An Hai Vincent Fertilizer
Kara Sea Tanker
Diyala Container Ship
Oocl New York Container Ship
Valentine Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
GC Sapphire
M.T Karachi
PVT Sunrise
V Rich
Thorswind
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
AMI 28-06-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Lady Serenity 28-06-2022 D/35000 Mogas
Sliver Joan 28-06-2022 D/L10000 Palm Oil
Jewel Shinas 28-06-2022 D/27500 Dap
Western Highway 28-06-2022 D/144 Vehicle
Pioneer Harmony 28-06-2022 L/14000 Corn
Chemtrans Aegens 29/06/2022 D/60000 Mogas
Kmtc Colombo 28/06/2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 28/06/2022 D/27500 Dap
Chipolbrok Galaxy 29/06/2022 D/1835 General Cargo
Hyundai Busan 30/06/2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 126,191 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,779 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,412 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 59,983 18,969 78,952
Bulk Cargo 2,539 330 2,869
Barite lumps ------ 10,550 10,550
Clinkers ------ 9,000 9,000
Dap 2,312 ----- 2,312
Oil & Liquid Cargo 19,578 2,930 22,508