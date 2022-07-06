KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Saehan Kostar Tanker
G Bright Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Puffin Bulker
Lady Serenity
Shanghai Voyager
Kyoto Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
RDO Endeavur 06-07-2022
Saehan Kostar 06-07-2022
M.T Quetta 06-07-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Lahore 06-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil
NEW Raouf 06-07-2022 L/1761 Pipes
Ibrahim Jahan 07-07-2022 L/55000 Clinkers
Ocean Royal 07-07-2022 D/48374 Wheat In Bulk
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 157,033 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,535 Metric Tons of export cargo and 121,498 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 55,421 33,961 89,382
Bulk Cargo 14,022 85 14,107
DAP 480 ----- 480
RICE ----- 1,489 1,489
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 51,575 ------ 51,575