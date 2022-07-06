UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Saehan Kostar Tanker

G Bright Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Puffin Bulker

Lady Serenity

Shanghai Voyager

Kyoto Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

RDO Endeavur 06-07-2022

Saehan Kostar 06-07-2022

M.T Quetta 06-07-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Lahore 06-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil

NEW Raouf 06-07-2022 L/1761 Pipes

Ibrahim Jahan 07-07-2022 L/55000 Clinkers

Ocean Royal 07-07-2022 D/48374 Wheat In Bulk

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 157,033 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,535 Metric Tons of export cargo and 121,498 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 55,421 33,961 89,382

Bulk Cargo 14,022 85 14,107

DAP 480 ----- 480

RICE ----- 1,489 1,489

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 51,575 ------ 51,575

More Stories From Business

