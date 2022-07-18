KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Stephanie C Container Ship
AL Shaffiah Tanker
M.T Lahore Tanker
Teera Bhum Container Ship
Fortune Glory Tanker
Safeen Prestige Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Ital Usodimare
New Raouf
Rudolf Schulte
Gotland Marieann
Spruce 2
Seaspan Chiba
M.T Karachi
OEL Kedarnath
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
BOW Neon 18-07-2022
Northern Guard 18-07-2022
Safeeb Prestige 18-07-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Ocean Hope 18-07-2022 D/2000 Chemical
Ginga Merlin 18-07-2022 D/3722 Base Oil
California Trader 18-07-2022 D/L Container
Dalian Express 18-07-2022 D/L Container
Cosco Valencia 18-07-2022 D/L Container
Oocl Le Havre 19-07-2022 D/L Container
XIN Hong Kong 19-07-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 190,962 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,033 Metric Tons of export cargo and 116,929 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 96,213 39,522 135,735
Bulk Cargo 4,999 ----- 4,999
Clinkers ------- 13,561 13,561
Wheat 15,717 ------ 15,717
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------- 20,950 20,950