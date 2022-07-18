KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Stephanie C Container Ship

AL Shaffiah Tanker

M.T Lahore Tanker

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Fortune Glory Tanker

Safeen Prestige Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ital Usodimare

New Raouf

Rudolf Schulte

Gotland Marieann

Spruce 2

Seaspan Chiba

M.T Karachi

OEL Kedarnath

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

BOW Neon 18-07-2022

Northern Guard 18-07-2022

Safeeb Prestige 18-07-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Ocean Hope 18-07-2022 D/2000 Chemical

Ginga Merlin 18-07-2022 D/3722 Base Oil

California Trader 18-07-2022 D/L Container

Dalian Express 18-07-2022 D/L Container

Cosco Valencia 18-07-2022 D/L Container

Oocl Le Havre 19-07-2022 D/L Container

XIN Hong Kong 19-07-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 190,962 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,033 Metric Tons of export cargo and 116,929 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 96,213 39,522 135,735

Bulk Cargo 4,999 ----- 4,999

Clinkers ------- 13,561 13,561

Wheat 15,717 ------ 15,717

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------- 20,950 20,950