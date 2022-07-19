UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Dalian Express Container Ship

Spring 3 Tanker

Cosco Valencia Container Ship

Oocl Le Havre Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

BOW Neon

Northern Guard

Teera Bhum

Stephanie C

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Cosco Valencia 19-07-2022

Dalian Express 19-07-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Ginga Merlin 19-07-2022 D/3722 Base Oil

Kamome Victoria 19-07-2022 D/55000 Mogas

AL Salam II 19-07-2022 D/55000 GAS Oil

XIN Hong Kong 20-07-2022 D/L Container

Long Beach Trader 20-07-2022 D/L Container

CUL Huizhou 20-07-2022 D/L Container

Yong DA 9 20-07-2022 L/8500 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 113,776 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,946 Metric Tons of export cargo and 75,830 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 53,390 15,406 68,796

Bulk Cargo 12,725 ------ 12,725

Clinkers ------- 7,140 7,140

CORN ------- 2,100 2,100

Wheat 9,715 ------ 9,715

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------- 13,300 13,300

