KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Dalian Express Container Ship
Spring 3 Tanker
Cosco Valencia Container Ship
Oocl Le Havre Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
BOW Neon
Northern Guard
Teera Bhum
Stephanie C
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Cosco Valencia 19-07-2022
Dalian Express 19-07-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Ginga Merlin 19-07-2022 D/3722 Base Oil
Kamome Victoria 19-07-2022 D/55000 Mogas
AL Salam II 19-07-2022 D/55000 GAS Oil
XIN Hong Kong 20-07-2022 D/L Container
Long Beach Trader 20-07-2022 D/L Container
CUL Huizhou 20-07-2022 D/L Container
Yong DA 9 20-07-2022 L/8500 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 113,776 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,946 Metric Tons of export cargo and 75,830 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 53,390 15,406 68,796
Bulk Cargo 12,725 ------ 12,725
Clinkers ------- 7,140 7,140
CORN ------- 2,100 2,100
Wheat 9,715 ------ 9,715
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------- 13,300 13,300