KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
DA DE General Cargo
Safeen Pioneer Container Ship
Wide Hotel Container Ship
XIN YAN Tian Container Ship
Uafl Dubai Container Ship
Berlin Express Container Ship
Cimbria Container Ship
Norhern Dexterity Container Ship
Maersk Kate Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Ocean Royal
Safeen Pioneer
Kota Megah
XIN YAN Tian
M.T Bolan
YM Express
M.T Shalamar
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Berlin Express 26-07-2022
Uafl Dubai 26-07-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
DM Condor 26-07-2022 D/1500 Chloroform
SIMA Sahba 26-07-2022 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 26-07-2022 D/L Container
MSC Malin 26-07-2022 D/L Container
CMA CGM Thames 26-07-2022 D/L Container
Lila Fujairah 27-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil
M.
T Lahore 27-07-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
SC Taipei 27-07-2022 D/10500 Chemical
Diyala 27-07-2022 D/L Container
OOCL Guangzhou 27-07-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Tacoma 27-07-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 176,240 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 55,731 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,509 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 110,506 55,731 166,237
Bulk Cargo 10,003 ------ 10,003