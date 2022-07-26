UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

DA DE General Cargo

Safeen Pioneer Container Ship

Wide Hotel Container Ship

XIN YAN Tian Container Ship

Uafl Dubai Container Ship

Berlin Express Container Ship

Cimbria Container Ship

Norhern Dexterity Container Ship

Maersk Kate Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Ocean Royal

Safeen Pioneer

Kota Megah

XIN YAN Tian

M.T Bolan

YM Express

M.T Shalamar

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Berlin Express 26-07-2022

Uafl Dubai 26-07-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

DM Condor 26-07-2022 D/1500 Chloroform

SIMA Sahba 26-07-2022 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 26-07-2022 D/L Container

MSC Malin 26-07-2022 D/L Container

CMA CGM Thames 26-07-2022 D/L Container

Lila Fujairah 27-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil

M.

T Lahore 27-07-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

SC Taipei 27-07-2022 D/10500 Chemical

Diyala 27-07-2022 D/L Container

OOCL Guangzhou 27-07-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Tacoma 27-07-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 176,240 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 55,731 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,509 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 110,506 55,731 166,237

Bulk Cargo 10,003 ------ 10,003

