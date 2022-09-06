KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Northern Dedication Container Ship
RHL Marta Clinkers
Balao Container Ship
Tarlan Container Ship
AL Shaffiah Tanker
GFS Pride Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
BBG Ocean
Rebecca Bardsey
Diyala
Northern Dexterity
SEA Wolf
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Balao 06-09-2022
Prince 4 06-09-2022
M.T Lahore 06-09-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Encore 06-09-2022 D/L Contianer
Oriental Tulip 07-09-2022 L/8500 Ethanol
M.T Lahore 07-09-2022 D/ 72000 Crude Oil
Admiralty 07-09-2022 D/L Container
Sheng Xing Hai 07-09-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,197 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,338 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,859 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 26,620 24,929 51,549
Bulk Cargo ------ 156 156
Cement ------ 6,766 6,766
Clinkers ------ 19,130 19,130
Palm Kernel Expeller 3,366 ------ 3,366
Rapessed 480 ------- 480
Rock Phosphate 6,500 ------- 6,500
Rock Bean Seeds 1,464 ------- 4,464
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 43,200 -------- 43,200