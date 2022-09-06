KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Northern Dedication Container Ship

RHL Marta Clinkers

Balao Container Ship

Tarlan Container Ship

AL Shaffiah Tanker

GFS Pride Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

BBG Ocean

Rebecca Bardsey

Diyala

Northern Dexterity

SEA Wolf

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Balao 06-09-2022

Prince 4 06-09-2022

M.T Lahore 06-09-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Encore 06-09-2022 D/L Contianer

Oriental Tulip 07-09-2022 L/8500 Ethanol

M.T Lahore 07-09-2022 D/ 72000 Crude Oil

Admiralty 07-09-2022 D/L Container

Sheng Xing Hai 07-09-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,197 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,338 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,859 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 26,620 24,929 51,549

Bulk Cargo ------ 156 156

Cement ------ 6,766 6,766

Clinkers ------ 19,130 19,130

Palm Kernel Expeller 3,366 ------ 3,366

Rapessed 480 ------- 480

Rock Phosphate 6,500 ------- 6,500

Rock Bean Seeds 1,464 ------- 4,464

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 43,200 -------- 43,200