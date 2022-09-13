KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
OOCL Guangzhou Container ship
Sheng Xing Hai General Cargo
Snoopy Container Ship
Dalian Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Golden Cecilie
Gulf Baraakah
Cosco Hamburg
Bangkok Bridge
CMA CGM Berlioz
KM Weipa
Teera Bhum
California Trader
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
RHL Marta 13-09-2022
AL Fred N 13-09-2022
Butinha 13-09-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Cosco Antwerp 13-09-2022 D/L Container
TRF Kashma 13-09-2022 L/15500 Ethanol
EVA Shangjai 13-09-2022 D/28467 General Cargo
Nave Estella 14-09-2022 D/50000 Mogas
GC Beryl 14-09-2022 D/12500 Chemical
Chemroute Oasis 14-09-2022 D/2000 Chemical
Thorseind 14-09-2022 -----------------------
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 90,363 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 33,176 Metric Tons of export cargo and 57,187 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 39,132 25,498 64,630
Bulk Cargo 3,687 ------- 3,687
Cement ------ 2,034 3,034
Clinkers ------ 4,272 4,272
Rapessed 2,194 -------- 2,194
Talc Powder ------ 1,372 1,372
UREA 1,838 -------- 1,838
Wheat 2,776 --------2,776
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 3,060 -------- 3,060