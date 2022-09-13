UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published September 13, 2022

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

OOCL Guangzhou Container ship

Sheng Xing Hai General Cargo

Snoopy Container Ship

Dalian Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Golden Cecilie

Gulf Baraakah

Cosco Hamburg

Bangkok Bridge

CMA CGM Berlioz

KM Weipa

Teera Bhum

California Trader

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

RHL Marta 13-09-2022

AL Fred N 13-09-2022

Butinha 13-09-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Cosco Antwerp 13-09-2022 D/L Container

TRF Kashma 13-09-2022 L/15500 Ethanol

EVA Shangjai 13-09-2022 D/28467 General Cargo

Nave Estella 14-09-2022 D/50000 Mogas

GC Beryl 14-09-2022 D/12500 Chemical

Chemroute Oasis 14-09-2022 D/2000 Chemical

Thorseind 14-09-2022 -----------------------

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 90,363 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 33,176 Metric Tons of export cargo and 57,187 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 39,132 25,498 64,630

Bulk Cargo 3,687 ------- 3,687

Cement ------ 2,034 3,034

Clinkers ------ 4,272 4,272

Rapessed 2,194 -------- 2,194

Talc Powder ------ 1,372 1,372

UREA 1,838 -------- 1,838

Wheat 2,776 --------2,776

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 3,060 -------- 3,060

