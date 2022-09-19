KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
SSL Brahmaputra Container Ship
Clemens Schulte Container Ship
Kuwana General Cargo
Osaka Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
Global Elegance Tanker
Kyotoexpress Container Ship
Diyala Container Ship
ST Mary Container Ship
CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship
Yangze Venus General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Anglesey
Nave Estella
GFS Prestige
Hilda
Kuwana
Tarlan
SSL Brahmaputra
Clemens Schulte
Saver 3
EVA Shanghai
Kyoto Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Lahore 19-09-2022
Osaka 19-09-2022
Diyala 19-09-2022
CMA CGM Rabelasis 19-09-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Stolt Naple 19-09-2022 L/29000 Ethanol
Safeen Prestige 19-09-2022 D/L Container
Northern Dedication 19-09-2022 D/L Container
AL Shaffiah 20-09-2022 D/15600 Chemical
Seamax Westport 20-09-2022 D/L Container
Hansa Ratzeburg 20-09-2022 D/L Container
Berlin Express 20-09-2022 D/L Container
KMTC Mundra 20-09-2022 D/L Container
Belforest 20-09-2022 D/14200 Lentils
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 272,133 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 63,829 Metric Tons of export cargo and 208,304 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 99,618 56,752 156,370
Bulk Cargo 13,995 282 14,277
Rapessed 7,689 ------- 7,689
Urea 6,239 ------- 6,239
Wheat 13,371 ------- 13,371
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 67,392 6,795 74,187