KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SSL Brahmaputra Container Ship

Clemens Schulte Container Ship

Kuwana General Cargo

Osaka Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

Global Elegance Tanker

Kyotoexpress Container Ship

Diyala Container Ship

ST Mary Container Ship

CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship

Yangze Venus General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Anglesey

Nave Estella

GFS Prestige

Hilda

Kuwana

Tarlan

SSL Brahmaputra

Clemens Schulte

Saver 3

EVA Shanghai

Kyoto Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Lahore 19-09-2022

Osaka 19-09-2022

Diyala 19-09-2022

CMA CGM Rabelasis 19-09-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Stolt Naple 19-09-2022 L/29000 Ethanol

Safeen Prestige 19-09-2022 D/L Container

Northern Dedication 19-09-2022 D/L Container

AL Shaffiah 20-09-2022 D/15600 Chemical

Seamax Westport 20-09-2022 D/L Container

Hansa Ratzeburg 20-09-2022 D/L Container

Berlin Express 20-09-2022 D/L Container

KMTC Mundra 20-09-2022 D/L Container

Belforest 20-09-2022 D/14200 Lentils

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 272,133 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 63,829 Metric Tons of export cargo and 208,304 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 99,618 56,752 156,370

Bulk Cargo 13,995 282 14,277

Rapessed 7,689 ------- 7,689

Urea 6,239 ------- 6,239

Wheat 13,371 ------- 13,371

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 67,392 6,795 74,187

