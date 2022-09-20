KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
OOCL Australia Container Ship
Navig8 Aragonite Tanker
MAC Dalian General Cargo
Safeen Prestige Container Ship
Northern Dedication Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Lahore
Osaka
Diyala
ST Mary
CMA CGM Rabelais
Global Elegance
Safeen Prestige
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
TRF Kashima 20-09-2022
Navig8 Aragonite 20-09-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Stolt Naple 20-09-2022 L/29000 Ethanol
AL Shaffiah 20-09-2022 D/15600 Chemical
KMTC Mundra 20-09-2022 D/L Container
M.T Karachi 21-09-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
Long Beach Trader 21-09-2022 D/L Container
Berlin Express 21-09-2022 D/L Container
TS Kelang 21-09-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Oakland 21-09-2022 D/L Container
Belforest 21-09-2022 D/ 14200 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 122,896 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,916 Metric Tons of export cargo and 91,980 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 38,394 24,914 63,308
Bulk Cargo 2,651 260 2,911
Rapessed 3,364 ------- 3,364
Urea 5,946 ------- 5,946
Wheat 7,665 ------- 7,665
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 33,960 5,742 39,702