KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

OOCL Australia Container Ship

Navig8 Aragonite Tanker

MAC Dalian General Cargo

Safeen Prestige Container Ship

Northern Dedication Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Lahore

Osaka

Diyala

ST Mary

CMA CGM Rabelais

Global Elegance

Safeen Prestige

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

TRF Kashima 20-09-2022

Navig8 Aragonite 20-09-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Stolt Naple 20-09-2022 L/29000 Ethanol

AL Shaffiah 20-09-2022 D/15600 Chemical

KMTC Mundra 20-09-2022 D/L Container

M.T Karachi 21-09-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

Long Beach Trader 21-09-2022 D/L Container

Berlin Express 21-09-2022 D/L Container

TS Kelang 21-09-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Oakland 21-09-2022 D/L Container

Belforest 21-09-2022 D/ 14200 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 122,896 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,916 Metric Tons of export cargo and 91,980 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 38,394 24,914 63,308

Bulk Cargo 2,651 260 2,911

Rapessed 3,364 ------- 3,364

Urea 5,946 ------- 5,946

Wheat 7,665 ------- 7,665

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 33,960 5,742 39,702

More Stories From Business

