KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 06:01 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hansa Ratzeburg Container Ship
Stolt Maple Tanker
KMTC Mundra Container Ship
Berlin Express Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
TRF kashima
Navig8
OOCL Australia
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Yangze Venus 21-09-2022
M.T Mardan 21-09-2022
SKY Globe 21-09-2022
Northern Dedication 21-09-2022
KMTC Mundra 21-09-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
TS Kelang 21-09-2022 D/L Container
Seamax Westport 21-09-2022 D/L Container
Belforest 21-09-2022 D/14200 Lentils
Hyundai Oakland 22-09-2022 D/L Container
MSC Malin 22-09-2022 D/L Container
Green ACE 22-09-2022 D/L Container
Budapest Express 22-09-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 104,364 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,669 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,695 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 29,327 31,123 60,450
Bulk Cargo 1,806 546 2,352
Rapessed 3,568 -------- 3,568
UREA 8,369 -------- 8,369
Wheat 6,012 -------- 6,012
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,613 -------- 23,613