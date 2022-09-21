UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 06:01 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hansa Ratzeburg Container Ship

Stolt Maple Tanker

KMTC Mundra Container Ship

Berlin Express Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

TRF kashima

Navig8

OOCL Australia

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Yangze Venus 21-09-2022

M.T Mardan 21-09-2022

SKY Globe 21-09-2022

Northern Dedication 21-09-2022

KMTC Mundra 21-09-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

TS Kelang 21-09-2022 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 21-09-2022 D/L Container

Belforest 21-09-2022 D/14200 Lentils

Hyundai Oakland 22-09-2022 D/L Container

MSC Malin 22-09-2022 D/L Container

Green ACE 22-09-2022 D/L Container

Budapest Express 22-09-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 104,364 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,669 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,695 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 29,327 31,123 60,450

Bulk Cargo 1,806 546 2,352

Rapessed 3,568 -------- 3,568

UREA 8,369 -------- 8,369

Wheat 6,012 -------- 6,012

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,613 -------- 23,613

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Kelang Westport Mardan Oakland Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

40 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

1 hour ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.