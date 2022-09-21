KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hansa Ratzeburg Container Ship

Stolt Maple Tanker

KMTC Mundra Container Ship

Berlin Express Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

TRF kashima

Navig8

OOCL Australia

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Yangze Venus 21-09-2022

M.T Mardan 21-09-2022

SKY Globe 21-09-2022

Northern Dedication 21-09-2022

KMTC Mundra 21-09-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

TS Kelang 21-09-2022 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 21-09-2022 D/L Container

Belforest 21-09-2022 D/14200 Lentils

Hyundai Oakland 22-09-2022 D/L Container

MSC Malin 22-09-2022 D/L Container

Green ACE 22-09-2022 D/L Container

Budapest Express 22-09-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 104,364 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,669 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,695 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 29,327 31,123 60,450

Bulk Cargo 1,806 546 2,352

Rapessed 3,568 -------- 3,568

UREA 8,369 -------- 8,369

Wheat 6,012 -------- 6,012

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,613 -------- 23,613