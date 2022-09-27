KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Baltic Bridge Rock Phosphate

SHIPS SAILED:

Navios Jasmine

Safeen Pearl

m.T Shalamar

JAG Pooja

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Ocean Jupiter 27-09-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Torm Australia 27-09-2022 D/15000 Soya Bean Oil

YM Excellence 27-09-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 27-09-2022 D/L Container

African Toucan 27-09-2022 D/ 30250 DAP

Mackenzie 27-09-2022 D/ 14350 General Cargo

Ariadne 27-09-2022 L/ 40000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 67,197 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,511 Metric Tons of export cargo and 46,686 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 68,580 48,067 116,647

Bulk Cargo ------- 221 221

Lentils 6,264 -------- 6,264

Petcoke 28,097 -------- 28,097

UREA 6,978 -------- 6,978

Wheat 8,430 -------- 8,430

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 85,950 -------- 85,950