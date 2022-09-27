KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Baltic Bridge Rock Phosphate
SHIPS SAILED:
Navios Jasmine
Safeen Pearl
m.T Shalamar
JAG Pooja
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Ocean Jupiter 27-09-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Torm Australia 27-09-2022 D/15000 Soya Bean Oil
YM Excellence 27-09-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 27-09-2022 D/L Container
African Toucan 27-09-2022 D/ 30250 DAP
Mackenzie 27-09-2022 D/ 14350 General Cargo
Ariadne 27-09-2022 L/ 40000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 67,197 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,511 Metric Tons of export cargo and 46,686 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 68,580 48,067 116,647
Bulk Cargo ------- 221 221
Lentils 6,264 -------- 6,264
Petcoke 28,097 -------- 28,097
UREA 6,978 -------- 6,978
Wheat 8,430 -------- 8,430
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 85,950 -------- 85,950