KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Mardan Tanker

Northern Dedication Container Ship

Hafnia Sirius Tanker

Marmotas Tanker

Prague Express Tanker

Oocl Charleston Tanker

Cosco Thailand Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Southern

Stolt Maple

Prague Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

NIL

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

JAG Pooja 05-10-2022 D/25000 Mogas

Dina Ocean 05-10-2022 L/22000 Crmrnt

River Globe 06-10-2022 D/44367 GeneralCargo

Tong Young 06-10-2022 D/1000 Chemical

Ulriken 06-10-2022 D/3500 Chemical

Nord Steady 06-10-2022 L/25000 Molasses

X-Press Bardsey 06-10-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 99,544 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 28,421 Metric Tons of export cargo and 71,123 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 52,387 27,891 80,278

Bulk Cargo 15,472 130 15,602

Urea 3,264 ------- 3,264

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 400 400