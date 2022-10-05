KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Mardan Tanker
Northern Dedication Container Ship
Hafnia Sirius Tanker
Marmotas Tanker
Prague Express Tanker
Oocl Charleston Tanker
Cosco Thailand Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Southern
Stolt Maple
Prague Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
NIL
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
JAG Pooja 05-10-2022 D/25000 Mogas
Dina Ocean 05-10-2022 L/22000 Crmrnt
River Globe 06-10-2022 D/44367 GeneralCargo
Tong Young 06-10-2022 D/1000 Chemical
Ulriken 06-10-2022 D/3500 Chemical
Nord Steady 06-10-2022 L/25000 Molasses
X-Press Bardsey 06-10-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 99,544 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 28,421 Metric Tons of export cargo and 71,123 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 52,387 27,891 80,278
Bulk Cargo 15,472 130 15,602
Urea 3,264 ------- 3,264
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 400 400