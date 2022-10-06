KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the movement of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
River Globe General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Cosco Thailand
Northern Dedication
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Hafina Sirius 06-10-2022
Marmotas 06-10-2022
Oocl Charleston 06-10-2022
Frampus Brave 06-10-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Ulriken 06-10-2022 D/3500 Chemical
Nord Steady 06-10-2022 L/25000 Molasses
Tong Young 07-10-2022 D/1000 Chemical
M.T Karachi 07-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
Elenore 07-10-2022 L/10000 Ethanol
X-Press Bardsey 07-10-2022 D/L Container
Hochiminh Voyager 07-10-2022 D/L Container
Oocl Le Havre 07-10-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Singapore 07-10-2022 D/L Container
Osaka 07-10-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 143,618 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,528 Metric Tons of export cargo and 89,090 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 29,254 54,395 83,649
Bulk Cargo 25,689 133 25,822
Oil & Liquid Cargo 34,147 ------ 34,147