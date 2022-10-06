UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the movement of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

River Globe General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Cosco Thailand

Northern Dedication

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Hafina Sirius 06-10-2022

Marmotas 06-10-2022

Oocl Charleston 06-10-2022

Frampus Brave 06-10-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Ulriken 06-10-2022 D/3500 Chemical

Nord Steady 06-10-2022 L/25000 Molasses

Tong Young 07-10-2022 D/1000 Chemical

M.T Karachi 07-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

Elenore 07-10-2022 L/10000 Ethanol

X-Press Bardsey 07-10-2022 D/L Container

Hochiminh Voyager 07-10-2022 D/L Container

Oocl Le Havre 07-10-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Singapore 07-10-2022 D/L Container

Osaka 07-10-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 143,618 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,528 Metric Tons of export cargo and 89,090 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 29,254 54,395 83,649

Bulk Cargo 25,689 133 25,822

Oil & Liquid Cargo 34,147 ------ 34,147

