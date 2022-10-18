KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Kota Megah Container Ship
TS Dubai Container Ship
ZHE Hai 1 Fertilizer
GFS Pride Container Ship
Jolly Cobalto Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
APL Oregon
Diyala
Ocean Autumn
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
TS Dubai 18-10-2022
GFS Pride 18-10-2022
Kota Megah 18-10-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
CMA CGM Titus 18-10-2022 D/L Container
TSS Shams 18-10-2022 D/L Container
UHL Fame 18-10-2022 D/2 Container Motor Boat
Safeen prize 19-10-2022 D/L Container
Uranus 19-10-2022 D/L Container
DA Gui 19-10-2022 L/60000 Talc Lumps
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 68,123 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 23,227 Metric Tons of export cargo and 44,896 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 41,144 23,077 64,221
Bulk Cargo ------ 150 150
DAP 1,261 ------- 1,261
Oil & Liquid Cargo 2,491 ------- 2,491