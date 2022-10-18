UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Kota Megah Container Ship

TS Dubai Container Ship

ZHE Hai 1 Fertilizer

GFS Pride Container Ship

Jolly Cobalto Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

APL Oregon

Diyala

Ocean Autumn

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

TS Dubai 18-10-2022

GFS Pride 18-10-2022

Kota Megah 18-10-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

CMA CGM Titus 18-10-2022 D/L Container

TSS Shams 18-10-2022 D/L Container

UHL Fame 18-10-2022 D/2 Container Motor Boat

Safeen prize 19-10-2022 D/L Container

Uranus 19-10-2022 D/L Container

DA Gui 19-10-2022 L/60000 Talc Lumps

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 68,123 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 23,227 Metric Tons of export cargo and 44,896 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 41,144 23,077 64,221

Bulk Cargo ------ 150 150

DAP 1,261 ------- 1,261

Oil & Liquid Cargo 2,491 ------- 2,491

More Stories From Business

