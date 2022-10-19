UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published October 19, 2022

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Jolly Cobalto Container Ship

CMA CGM TitusContainer Ship

Tss Shams Container Ship

Uhl FameGeneral Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Ts Dubai

Gfs Pride

Kota Megah

Jolly Cobalto

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

CMA Cgm Titus 19-10-2022

Safeen prize 19-10-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Southern Puma 19-10-2022 L/2500 Ethanol

Da Gui 19-10-2022 D/1706 General Cargo

M.T Sargodha 20-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

Uranus 20-10-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 20-10-2022 D/L Container

Yu Long Ling 20-10-2022 D/14438 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 91,552 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,722 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,830 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 45,028 18,722 63,750

Bulk Cargo ------ ------- -----

DAP 5,789 ------- 5,789

UREA 3,513 ------- 3,513

Oil & Liquid Cargo 18,500 ------- 18,500

