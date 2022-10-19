KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 Hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Jolly Cobalto Container Ship
CMA CGM TitusContainer Ship
Tss Shams Container Ship
Uhl FameGeneral Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Ts Dubai
Gfs Pride
Kota Megah
Jolly Cobalto
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
CMA Cgm Titus 19-10-2022
Safeen prize 19-10-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Southern Puma 19-10-2022 L/2500 Ethanol
Da Gui 19-10-2022 D/1706 General Cargo
M.T Sargodha 20-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
Uranus 20-10-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 20-10-2022 D/L Container
Yu Long Ling 20-10-2022 D/14438 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 91,552 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,722 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,830 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 45,028 18,722 63,750
Bulk Cargo ------ ------- -----
DAP 5,789 ------- 5,789
UREA 3,513 ------- 3,513
Oil & Liquid Cargo 18,500 ------- 18,500