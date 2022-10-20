KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ssfeen prize Container Ship
DA GUI General Cargo
Southern Puma Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Titus
Safeen Prize
TSS Shams
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Independent Spirit 20-10-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Uranus 20-10-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 20-10-2022 D/L Container
Cosco Hamburg 20-10-2022 D/L Container
JAN Ritscher 21-10-2022 D/L Container
ND Maritsa 20-10-2022 60000 Talc Lumps
Hyundai Busan 21-10-2022 D/L Container
ESL Kabi 21-10-2022 D/L Container
YU Long Ling 21-10-2022 D/14438 General Cargo
AAL Dalian 21-10-2022 D/1507 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 43,085 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,282 Metric Tons of export cargo and 11,803 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 1,179 30,982 32,161
Bulk Cargo 429 100 529
DAP 7,001 ------ 7,001
Urea 3,194 ------ 3,194
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 200 200