KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ssfeen prize Container Ship

DA GUI General Cargo

Southern Puma Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Titus

Safeen Prize

TSS Shams

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Independent Spirit 20-10-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Uranus 20-10-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 20-10-2022 D/L Container

Cosco Hamburg 20-10-2022 D/L Container

JAN Ritscher 21-10-2022 D/L Container

ND Maritsa 20-10-2022 60000 Talc Lumps

Hyundai Busan 21-10-2022 D/L Container

ESL Kabi 21-10-2022 D/L Container

YU Long Ling 21-10-2022 D/14438 General Cargo

AAL Dalian 21-10-2022 D/1507 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 43,085 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,282 Metric Tons of export cargo and 11,803 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 1,179 30,982 32,161

Bulk Cargo 429 100 529

DAP 7,001 ------ 7,001

Urea 3,194 ------ 3,194

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 200 200