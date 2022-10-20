UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ssfeen prize Container Ship

DA GUI General Cargo

Southern Puma Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Titus

Safeen Prize

TSS Shams

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Independent Spirit 20-10-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Uranus 20-10-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 20-10-2022 D/L Container

Cosco Hamburg 20-10-2022 D/L Container

JAN Ritscher 21-10-2022 D/L Container

ND Maritsa 20-10-2022 60000 Talc Lumps

Hyundai Busan 21-10-2022 D/L Container

ESL Kabi 21-10-2022 D/L Container

YU Long Ling 21-10-2022 D/14438 General Cargo

AAL Dalian 21-10-2022 D/1507 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 43,085 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,282 Metric Tons of export cargo and 11,803 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 1,179 30,982 32,161

Bulk Cargo 429 100 529

DAP 7,001 ------ 7,001

Urea 3,194 ------ 3,194

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 200 200

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Dalian Hamburg Busan Karachi Port

Recent Stories

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual ..

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

14 minutes ago
 Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

2 hours ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.