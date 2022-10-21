KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Sargodha Tanker
ND Maritsa Talc Powder
Uranus Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Independent Spirit
Southern Puma
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Lahore 21-10-2022
Da Gui 21-10-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Hyundai Busan 21-10-2022 D/L Container
Yu Long Ling 21-10-2022 D/14438 General Cargo
AAL Dalian 21-10-2022 D/1507 General Cargo
Esl Kabi 22-10-2022 D/L Container
Clemens Schulte 22-10-2022 D/L Container
Cosco Hamburg 22-10-2022 D/L Container
Dalian 22-10-2022 D/L Container
Ning Yue Hai 22-10-2022 D/52350 Urea
Amity 22-10-2022 D/25803 Chickpeas
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 18,971 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 10,886 Metric Tons of export cargo and 8,085 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers ----- 6,285 6,285
Bulk Cargo 1,347 ------ 1,347
DAP 6,434 ------ 6,434
Urea 3,105 ------ 3,105
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 1,800 1,800