KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Sargodha Tanker

ND Maritsa Talc Powder

Uranus Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Independent Spirit

Southern Puma

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Lahore 21-10-2022

Da Gui 21-10-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Hyundai Busan 21-10-2022 D/L Container

Yu Long Ling 21-10-2022 D/14438 General Cargo

AAL Dalian 21-10-2022 D/1507 General Cargo

Esl Kabi 22-10-2022 D/L Container

Clemens Schulte 22-10-2022 D/L Container

Cosco Hamburg 22-10-2022 D/L Container

Dalian 22-10-2022 D/L Container

Ning Yue Hai 22-10-2022 D/52350 Urea

Amity 22-10-2022 D/25803 Chickpeas

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 18,971 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 10,886 Metric Tons of export cargo and 8,085 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers ----- 6,285 6,285

Bulk Cargo 1,347 ------ 1,347

DAP 6,434 ------ 6,434

Urea 3,105 ------ 3,105

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 1,800 1,800