KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Cosco Antwerp Conatiner Ship
One Henry Hudson Container Ship
Northern Discovery Container Ship
Al Shaffian Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Xin Yan Tian
Marlin Hestia
One Henry Hudson
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Karachi 27-10-2022
Northern Discovery 27-10-2022
Nd Maritsa 27-10-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Sea Harvest 27-10-2022 D/4000 Chemical
Rudoif Schulte 27-10-2022 D/3000 Base Oil
Seaspan Chiba 27-10-2022 D/L Container
Chemroad Hawk 28-10-2022 D/2000 Base Oil
Osaka 28-10-2022 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesey 28-10-2022 D/l Container
Tinin 28-10-2022 D/L Container
Deneb Leader 28-10-2022 D/511 Package vehicles
Meghna Harmony 28-10-2022 L/54500 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 100,112 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,242 Metric Tons of export cargo and 59,870 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 45,597 32,322 77,919
Bulk Cargo 4,054 200 4,254
Chickpeas 4,420 ------ 4,420
Talc Lumps ----- 7,720 7,720
Urea 5,799 ------ 5,799
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ----- ----- -----