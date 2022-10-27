KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Cosco Antwerp Conatiner Ship

One Henry Hudson Container Ship

Northern Discovery Container Ship

Al Shaffian Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Xin Yan Tian

Marlin Hestia

One Henry Hudson

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Karachi 27-10-2022

Northern Discovery 27-10-2022

Nd Maritsa 27-10-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Sea Harvest 27-10-2022 D/4000 Chemical

Rudoif Schulte 27-10-2022 D/3000 Base Oil

Seaspan Chiba 27-10-2022 D/L Container

Chemroad Hawk 28-10-2022 D/2000 Base Oil

Osaka 28-10-2022 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey 28-10-2022 D/l Container

Tinin 28-10-2022 D/L Container

Deneb Leader 28-10-2022 D/511 Package vehicles

Meghna Harmony 28-10-2022 L/54500 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 100,112 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,242 Metric Tons of export cargo and 59,870 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 45,597 32,322 77,919

Bulk Cargo 4,054 200 4,254

Chickpeas 4,420 ------ 4,420

Talc Lumps ----- 7,720 7,720

Urea 5,799 ------ 5,799

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ----- ----- -----