KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Stephanie c Container Ship

St Ajisai Fertilizer

Yogi Container Ship

Mick General Cargo

Oriental Hibiscus Tanker

Conti annapurna Container Ship

Hyundai Colombo Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Tsingtao Express

Navig8 Goal

Ts Kelang

Yogi

Tss Shams

Stephanie c

Mick

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Oocl Australia 04-11-2022

Conti Annapirna 04-11-2022

Oriental Hibiscus 04-11-2022

Oriental Cosmos 04-11-2022

Josco Dazhou 04-11-2022

M.T Quetta 04-11-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

M.T Karachi 04-11-2022 D/2800 Chemical

Northern Dexterity 05-11-2022 D/L Container

Navios Jasmine 05-11-2022 D/L Container

Tarilan 05-11-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 215,533 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 86,983 Metric Tons of export cargo and 128,550 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 83,775 61,765 145,540

Bulk Cargo 629 100 729

Clinkers ----- 14,682 14,682

Dap 9,199 ------ 9,199

Urea 4,840 ------ 4,840

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 30,107 10,436 40,543

More Stories From Business

