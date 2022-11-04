KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Stephanie c Container Ship
St Ajisai Fertilizer
Yogi Container Ship
Mick General Cargo
Oriental Hibiscus Tanker
Conti annapurna Container Ship
Hyundai Colombo Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Tsingtao Express
Navig8 Goal
Ts Kelang
Yogi
Tss Shams
Stephanie c
Mick
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Oocl Australia 04-11-2022
Conti Annapirna 04-11-2022
Oriental Hibiscus 04-11-2022
Oriental Cosmos 04-11-2022
Josco Dazhou 04-11-2022
M.T Quetta 04-11-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
M.T Karachi 04-11-2022 D/2800 Chemical
Northern Dexterity 05-11-2022 D/L Container
Navios Jasmine 05-11-2022 D/L Container
Tarilan 05-11-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 215,533 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 86,983 Metric Tons of export cargo and 128,550 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 83,775 61,765 145,540
Bulk Cargo 629 100 729
Clinkers ----- 14,682 14,682
Dap 9,199 ------ 9,199
Urea 4,840 ------ 4,840
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 30,107 10,436 40,543