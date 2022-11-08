KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
RDO Endeavour Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Multan
Teera Bhum
Tarlan
CMA CGM Rabelais
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Lila ACE 08-11-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Monax 08-11-2022 D/1470 Chemical
BOW Cedar 08-11-2022 D/2800 Chemical
Star Dorado 08-11-2022 D/20054 General Cargo
MSC Malin 09-11-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 75,782 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,269 Metric Tons of export cargo and 48,513 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 35,825 27,229 63,054
Bulk Cargo ------ 40 40
DAP 8,350 ------ 8,350
Urea 1,858 ------ 1,858
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 2,480 ------ 2,480