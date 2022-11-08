KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

RDO Endeavour Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Multan

Teera Bhum

Tarlan

CMA CGM Rabelais

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Lila ACE 08-11-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Monax 08-11-2022 D/1470 Chemical

BOW Cedar 08-11-2022 D/2800 Chemical

Star Dorado 08-11-2022 D/20054 General Cargo

MSC Malin 09-11-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 75,782 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,269 Metric Tons of export cargo and 48,513 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 35,825 27,229 63,054

Bulk Cargo ------ 40 40

DAP 8,350 ------ 8,350

Urea 1,858 ------ 1,858

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 2,480 ------ 2,480