KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published November 14, 2022

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Shanghai Voyager Container Ship

SE Marina General Cargo

Uranus Container Ship

SSI Diligent Bulk Carrier

Dalian Express Container Ship

X-Press Nilwala Container Ship

Northern Discovery Container Ship

Hafnia Providence Tanker

CMA CGM Melisande Container Ship

BBC Topaz General Cargo

Ocean Fleet General Cargo

M.T Shalamar Tanker

AL Shaffian Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

AP Sveti Vlaho

Shanghai Voyager

Cape Fulmar

Uranus

XIN Chang Shu

Dalian Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

X-Press Nil Wala 14-11-2021

Santa Maria 14-11-2022

SE Marina 14-11-2022

Northern Discovery 15-11-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

SEA King 14-11-2021 D/10000 Soya Bean Oil

Chemroad Hope 14-11-2022 D/5000 Base Oil

Kmtc Colombo 14-11-2022 D/L Container

MSC Caledonia II 14-11-2022 D/L Container

Ital Usodimare 14-11-2022 D/L Container

M.

T Lahore 15-11-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil

X-Press Kilimanjato 15-11-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 204,322 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,936 Metric Tons of export cargo and 149,386 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 83,304 53,530 136,834

Bulk Cargo 35,120 1,406 36,526

DAP 15,962 ------15,962

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,000 ------ 15,0000

