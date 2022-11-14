KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Shanghai Voyager Container Ship
SE Marina General Cargo
Uranus Container Ship
SSI Diligent Bulk Carrier
Dalian Express Container Ship
X-Press Nilwala Container Ship
Northern Discovery Container Ship
Hafnia Providence Tanker
CMA CGM Melisande Container Ship
BBC Topaz General Cargo
Ocean Fleet General Cargo
M.T Shalamar Tanker
AL Shaffian Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
AP Sveti Vlaho
Shanghai Voyager
Cape Fulmar
Uranus
XIN Chang Shu
Dalian Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
X-Press Nil Wala 14-11-2021
Santa Maria 14-11-2022
SE Marina 14-11-2022
Northern Discovery 15-11-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
SEA King 14-11-2021 D/10000 Soya Bean Oil
Chemroad Hope 14-11-2022 D/5000 Base Oil
Kmtc Colombo 14-11-2022 D/L Container
MSC Caledonia II 14-11-2022 D/L Container
Ital Usodimare 14-11-2022 D/L Container
M.
T Lahore 15-11-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil
X-Press Kilimanjato 15-11-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 204,322 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,936 Metric Tons of export cargo and 149,386 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 83,304 53,530 136,834
Bulk Cargo 35,120 1,406 36,526
DAP 15,962 ------15,962
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,000 ------ 15,0000