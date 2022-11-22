KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Makalu III Container Ship
Independent Sprit Container Ship
Chem Mercury Tanker
Cape Fulmar Container Ship
Cosco Thailand Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Karachi
Teera Bhum
Sun 9
Northern Guard
MSC Makalu III
Idigo Ray
Clearocean Marvel
SSI Diligent
Clean Justice
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Lila Frontier 22-11-2022 D/6000 Chemical
KMTC Delhi 22-11-2022 D/L Container
Kota Megah 22-11-2022 D/L Container
Begonla 22-11-2022 D/52295 DAP
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 83,833 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,573 metric tons of export cargo and 48,260 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 30,540 14,716 45,256
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Barite Lumps (Natural Barite)------ 16,336 16,336
Chickpeas 2,380 ------ 2,380
Rice ------ 200 200
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,340 4,321 19,661