KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Makalu III Container Ship

Independent Sprit Container Ship

Chem Mercury Tanker

Cape Fulmar Container Ship

Cosco Thailand Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Karachi

Teera Bhum

Sun 9

Northern Guard

MSC Makalu III

Idigo Ray

Clearocean Marvel

SSI Diligent

Clean Justice

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Lila Frontier 22-11-2022 D/6000 Chemical

KMTC Delhi 22-11-2022 D/L Container

Kota Megah 22-11-2022 D/L Container

Begonla 22-11-2022 D/52295 DAP

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 83,833 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,573 metric tons of export cargo and 48,260 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 30,540 14,716 45,256

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Barite Lumps (Natural Barite)------ 16,336 16,336

Chickpeas 2,380 ------ 2,380

Rice ------ 200 200

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,340 4,321 19,661

