KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Dato Success General Cargo

Pontresina Container Ship

Serengeti Tanker

DA AN General Cargo

Baltic Bridge Container Ship

X-Press Nilwala Container Ship

MSC Erminia Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Hyundai Bangkok

Hochimminh Voyager

Tarlan

Great Epsilon

Northern Dexterity

M.T Shalamar

Dato Success

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

DM Jade 28-11-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Uranus 28-11-2022 D/L Container

TSS Shams 28-11-2022 D/L Container

Ever Uranus 28-11-2022 D/L Container

AL Shaffiah 29-11-2022 D/17760 Chemical

Wan Hai 627 29-11-2022 D/L Container

Hansa Lanka 29-11-2022 D/L Container

Safeen prize 29-11-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 217,023 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,112 Metric Tons of export cargo and 174,911 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 98,288 41,404 139,692

Bulk Cargo 8,404 ------ 8,404

Chickpeas 2,484 ------ 2,484

Dap 28,606 ------ 25,606

Rock Phosphate 16,800 ------ 16,800

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,329 708 24,037

More Stories From Business

