KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Dato Success General Cargo
Pontresina Container Ship
Serengeti Tanker
DA AN General Cargo
Baltic Bridge Container Ship
X-Press Nilwala Container Ship
MSC Erminia Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Hyundai Bangkok
Hochimminh Voyager
Tarlan
Great Epsilon
Northern Dexterity
M.T Shalamar
Dato Success
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
DM Jade 28-11-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Uranus 28-11-2022 D/L Container
TSS Shams 28-11-2022 D/L Container
Ever Uranus 28-11-2022 D/L Container
AL Shaffiah 29-11-2022 D/17760 Chemical
Wan Hai 627 29-11-2022 D/L Container
Hansa Lanka 29-11-2022 D/L Container
Safeen prize 29-11-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 217,023 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,112 Metric Tons of export cargo and 174,911 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 98,288 41,404 139,692
Bulk Cargo 8,404 ------ 8,404
Chickpeas 2,484 ------ 2,484
Dap 28,606 ------ 25,606
Rock Phosphate 16,800 ------ 16,800
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,329 708 24,037