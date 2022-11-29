KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ever Uranus Container Ship
M.T Lahore Tanker
TSS Shams Container Ship
Hansa Lanka Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Nilwala
DM Jade
Keith
Pontresina
Ever Utile
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Syros Trader 29-11-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
AL Shaffiah 29-11-2022 D/17760 Chemical
WAN HAI 627 29-11-2022 D/L Container
Safeen prize 29-11-2022 D/L Container
Chemroute Oasis 30-11-2022 D/3500 Chemical
XIN Hong Kong 30-11-2022 D/L Container
Vancouver 30-11-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Singapore 30-11-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 128,503 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,313 Metric Tons of export cargo and 116,190 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 17,106 11,993 29,099
Bulk Cargo 895 320 1,215
Chickpeas 3,199 ------ 3,199
Dap 13,340 ------ 13,340
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 81,650 ------ 81,650