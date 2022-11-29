UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ever Uranus Container Ship

M.T Lahore Tanker

TSS Shams Container Ship

Hansa Lanka Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Nilwala

DM Jade

Keith

Pontresina

Ever Utile

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Syros Trader 29-11-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

AL Shaffiah 29-11-2022 D/17760 Chemical

WAN HAI 627 29-11-2022 D/L Container

Safeen prize 29-11-2022 D/L Container

Chemroute Oasis 30-11-2022 D/3500 Chemical

XIN Hong Kong 30-11-2022 D/L Container

Vancouver 30-11-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Singapore 30-11-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 128,503 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,313 Metric Tons of export cargo and 116,190 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 17,106 11,993 29,099

Bulk Cargo 895 320 1,215

Chickpeas 3,199 ------ 3,199

Dap 13,340 ------ 13,340

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 81,650 ------ 81,650

