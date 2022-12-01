KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Chemroute Tanker
WAN HAI 627 Container Ship
XIN Hong Kong Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Mardan
Safeen Prize
TSS Shams
Hyundai Singapore
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Chemroute 01-12-2022
Uranus 01-12-2022
Vancouver 01-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Quetta 01-12-2022 L/7500 Ethanol
Dalian 01-12-2022 D/L Container
Alexandria Bridge 01-12-2022 D/L Container
G Bright 02-12-2022 D/40000 GAS Oil
Cape Fulmar 02-12-2022 D/L Container
Henrika 02-12-2022 D/L Container
Northern Discovery 02-12-2022 D/L Container
TS Dubai 02-12-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,824 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,814 Metric Tons of export cargo and 122,010 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 88,836 20,364 109,200
Bulk Cargo 380 450 830
Chickpeas 5,406 ------ 5,406
Dap 2,519 ------ 2,519
Rock Phosphate 8,990 ------ 8,990
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,879 ------ 15,879