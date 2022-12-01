KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Chemroute Tanker

WAN HAI 627 Container Ship

XIN Hong Kong Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Mardan

Safeen Prize

TSS Shams

Hyundai Singapore

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Chemroute 01-12-2022

Uranus 01-12-2022

Vancouver 01-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Quetta 01-12-2022 L/7500 Ethanol

Dalian 01-12-2022 D/L Container

Alexandria Bridge 01-12-2022 D/L Container

G Bright 02-12-2022 D/40000 GAS Oil

Cape Fulmar 02-12-2022 D/L Container

Henrika 02-12-2022 D/L Container

Northern Discovery 02-12-2022 D/L Container

TS Dubai 02-12-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,824 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,814 Metric Tons of export cargo and 122,010 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 88,836 20,364 109,200

Bulk Cargo 380 450 830

Chickpeas 5,406 ------ 5,406

Dap 2,519 ------ 2,519

Rock Phosphate 8,990 ------ 8,990

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,879 ------ 15,879